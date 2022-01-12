Since Kamala Harris is out there railing against a non-minority “minority” of Senators who are threatening to destroy democracy, it makes sense that her boss would be doing the exact same thing.

Here’s President Joe Biden today:

I'll be clear: to protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2022

You know, it’s never too late to enroll in remedial math and civics, Joe. Maybe you and Kamala can get a group rate.

52 is a “minority" of 100. https://t.co/oMH3U0pHII — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2022

"Minority of Senators" = 50%. If you want to change rules so your 50% has the upper hand then that's not Democracy. You can't silence half the country and force your policies on them. — JDNYC (@JayDabhi) January 12, 2022

Will any journalist stand up to Biden and explain 50% and more is not a minority, or nah? Do they hate Republicans so much they need to abet Biden's lies? https://t.co/q2YNb8kzOv — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 12, 2022

No to the first question, and yes to the second.

"As recently as 2005, he praised the filibuster as being about “compromise and moderation” and denounced GOP efforts to force an “exception” as a “power grab by the majority party.”" —@nypost @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/A03iP0H0P3 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) January 12, 2022

“I’ll be clear: I’m willing to destroy democracy to protect it” is just an amazing statement https://t.co/GLSYmJL3UV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2022

Weird flex, Joe, but OK.

