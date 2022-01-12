Since Kamala Harris is out there railing against a non-minority “minority” of Senators who are threatening to destroy democracy, it makes sense that her boss would be doing the exact same thing.

Here’s President Joe Biden today:

You know, it’s never too late to enroll in remedial math and civics, Joe. Maybe you and Kamala can get a group rate.

No to the first question, and yes to the second.

Weird flex, Joe, but OK.

