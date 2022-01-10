In case you missed it — and since it was on MSNBC, chances are you did miss it — Jennifer Rubin recently appeared on Ali Velshi’s show, where she did what she could to throw the Biden administration a much-needed lifeline:

“Well if the economy is not better and covid is still raging, the Democrats are in deep trouble,” says @JRubinBlogger. “I’m not sure the President, who is going to be setting the tone for the election, can do a whole lot about either one of those.” #velshi pic.twitter.com/wEorgxBuOP — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 9, 2022

Drew Holden, who’s carved out a valuable Twitter niche for himself by collecting receipts, couldn’t help but be struck by Rubin’s remarkable change in tone from less than a year ago:

Rubin now // Rubin then pic.twitter.com/BBnTlqDU6t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 9, 2022

That’s our Jen!

Nope. She’s perfected her routine.

Stuck the landing on that back flip like a professional gymnast. https://t.co/2d1Fj90Txr — 🇺🇸🍊❄️Lisa McG ®🍀🍊🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) January 10, 2022

Now that’s talent.

The hypocrisy/double standard on display here is simply staggering. https://t.co/bQFoNcryHU — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 10, 2022

The way MSNBC liberals have pivoted so seamlessly from accusing Trump of having personally murdered every COVID victim to insisting that President Biden is powerless to do anything about COVID is, on some warped level, almost impressive in its audacity. https://t.co/6olkeR1Hmc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

