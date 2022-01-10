In case you missed it — and since it was on MSNBC, chances are you did miss it — Jennifer Rubin recently appeared on Ali Velshi’s show, where she did what she could to throw the Biden administration a much-needed lifeline:

Drew Holden, who’s carved out a valuable Twitter niche for himself by collecting receipts, couldn’t help but be struck by Rubin’s remarkable change in tone from less than a year ago:

That’s our Jen!

Nope. She’s perfected her routine.

Now that’s talent.

