Most of the January 6 takes from the Left tend to just sort of run together after a while. But sometimes, a lefty offers up something truly unique.

That’s where Wajahat Ali’s January 6 take comes in. Now, stop him if you’ve heard this one before:

If Black and Brown folks stormed the US Capitol during a violent insurrection to overturn a free and fair election which resulted in the death of 5 people, including a cop, AND threatened the lives of US Congressmen, I bet you the hammer would drop and heads would crack. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 5, 2022

Narrator: you’ve heard this one before.

Here’s Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, to remind you where:

I swear this is the only thought this dude ever has. https://t.co/cIYAooR6tX pic.twitter.com/5ShIC9NqJA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 6, 2022

You know, Wajahat should really consider making one of those his pinned tweet. They’d all work. Because they’re basically the same damn tweet over and over again.

The guy writes for a living, and this is as creative as he gets. Just recycling the same material and pretending it’s more profound than the last time he said it.

Fun exercise. Look up his tweets mentioning Ilhan Omar. There are hundreds of him just picking out bad things Republicans says and then saying “imagine if Ilhan Omar said this” and then a few of him whatabouting her bigotry. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 6, 2022

Wajahat Ali definitely has a schtick.

"If things were different, then things might have been different!" — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) January 6, 2022

he’s figured out that he can make up completely hypothetical scenarios in his head and declare they’d turn out in a way which perfectly confirms his priors. genius! — Laura (@laurakbarr) January 6, 2022

Works every time!

Got to stick to the brand! https://t.co/L6QuDAHhFr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 6, 2022

Occasionally, though, he does try something a little bit different:

In fairness, he has had one other. pic.twitter.com/7zlgJzG8fh — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) January 6, 2022

So there you go.

