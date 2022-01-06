Most of the January 6 takes from the Left tend to just sort of run together after a while. But sometimes, a lefty offers up something truly unique.

That’s where Wajahat Ali’s January 6 take comes in. Now, stop him if you’ve heard this one before:

Narrator: you’ve heard this one before.

Here’s Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, to remind you where:

You know, Wajahat should really consider making one of those his pinned tweet. They’d all work. Because they’re basically the same damn tweet over and over again.

The guy writes for a living, and this is as creative as he gets. Just recycling the same material and pretending it’s more profound than the last time he said it.

Wajahat Ali definitely has a schtick.

Works every time!

Occasionally, though, he does try something a little bit different:

So there you go.

