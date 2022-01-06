Hey, you know, itâ€™s been a while since weâ€™ve gotten Barack Obamaâ€™s take on something. He so rarely likes to weigh in on things!

Fortunately, he had something to say to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots:

One year ago, a violent attack on our Capitol made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is. Hereâ€™s my statement on what the anniversary means, and what we need to do today. pic.twitter.com/9rjbjPLwLH â€” Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 6, 2022

Weâ€™re sure many Americans are very impressed by Barack Obamaâ€™s statement.

Ben Shapiro is not one of them:

"We can't set an example when our own leaders are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections," said the president who presided over the origins of the Russia collusion investigation. https://t.co/ScV2eFn787 â€” Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2022

Does Obama think weâ€™ve forgotten?

Weâ€™ll say it: there are hypocrites across the political spectrum. We try to call out Republican and conservative hypocrisy around here. Itâ€™d be nice if liberals could own up their own hypocrisy sometimes.

If Dems didn't have hypocrisy they'd have nothing. https://t.co/PsTQyoUzA6 â€” Robert Myers (@Rondo2) January 6, 2022

They donâ€™t care about being hypocrites but itâ€™s still really annoying to witness. https://t.co/spRENw6rLq â€” Sarah ðŸŒ¼ (@DuckieLouise) January 6, 2022

It certainly is.

