Hey, you know, itâ€™s been a while since weâ€™ve gotten Barack Obamaâ€™s take on something. He so rarely likes to weigh in on things!

Fortunately, he had something to say to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots:

Weâ€™re sure many Americans are very impressed by Barack Obamaâ€™s statement.

Trending

Ben Shapiro is not one of them:

Does Obama think weâ€™ve forgotten?

Weâ€™ll say it: there are hypocrites across the political spectrum. We try to call out Republican and conservative hypocrisy around here. Itâ€™d be nice if liberals could own up their own hypocrisy sometimes.

It certainly is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBen ShapiroCapitol riotsJanuary 6January 6 riots

Recommended Twitchy Video