AFT President Randi Weingarten is still pretending that she’s in this for the children. It’d be adorable if it weren’t so shamelessly disgusting.

There are very real logistical decisions schools are making. We know kids do better in person,but the spike is real. We need adequate staff & the safety measures in place including testing, masking ventilation. There is a lot of stress https://t.co/lTjojuCvob — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 3, 2022

There is indeed a lot of stress. On the children. On their parents.

And that’s due in no small part to people like Randi Weingarten and the Democratic politicians she and AFT choose to prop up. How’s that been working out for her, by the way? Let’s ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw:

Keep up the great work Randi, keep pushing the message that kids shouldn’t be in school and parents shouldn’t have a role in their kids’ education! Hope you can campaign for a bunch of other democrats like you helped Terry McAuliffe in VA! Come to Florida to help Nikki & Charlie! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 4, 2022

Whaddaya say, Randi? You in?

You’re not afraid, are you, Randi?

I hope they invite her to campaign here. Most hated person in FL. — PodiatristRonaRon (@PodiatristRon) January 4, 2022

Let’s see Randi Weingarten work some more of her magic.

