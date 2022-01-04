Yesterday, the cast of Fox News’ “The Five” did their show remotely. Naturally, Media Matters rapid response deputy director Andrew Lawrence was watching:

theyre doing their show remotely bc of covid while attacking remote schooling bc of covid pic.twitter.com/VwDH6gzW3C — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 3, 2022

Wow. In yo’ face, “The Five”! Andrew Lawrence sure owned you guys!

Hypocrites much? Geez this Fox Entertainment Channel is something else. https://t.co/5TIRO7d5pC — ❤️ 🌟DEB🌟❤️ (@BrownEyedGirl33) January 4, 2022

Hypocritical as usual https://t.co/TLExQaZhfa — Devin Nunes's cow's bff (@Heather97Ag) January 4, 2022

And, as usual, someone from Media Matters is taking a swipe at Fox News and deliberately leaving out some important information. Fortunately, National Review editor Rich Lowry is there to fill in the gaps:

Great tweet, except The Five isn’t a classroom, the learning and social well-being of the hosts won’t be negatively impacted, and show isn’t being broadcast this way at the behest of unions that don’t care about the interests of children https://t.co/9Dg09GM0PL — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 4, 2022

Other than that, though…. — Wartime Consigliere (@1991Spartan) January 4, 2022

Compulsory remote schooling has in fact had devastating effects on children, effects that will likely have a negative long-term impact on those children’s physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. That’s not a political talking point; it’s a demonstrable fact. Fox News and “The Five” can make health decisions on their own behalf. But children don’t have that luxury. Bureaucrats subverting the wishes of parents have put themselves in charge of other people’s children, and Lowry and “The Five” are absolutely right to call them out for it.

