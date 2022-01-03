Over the weekend, the Babylon Bee took some inspiration from AOC and her very sexy “plight of the super-hot in America” and did a story about GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Ted Cruz Says All His Haters Are Just Unable To Resist His Raw Sex Appealhttps://t.co/i2MZ7qkdJf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2022

At first, Cruz felt “objectified”:

But after having a few nights to sleep on it, Cruz has changed his tune:

Due to popular demand from angry libs, in 2022 we’ll be putting out a swimsuit calendar. https://t.co/Lr1aDZIv3H — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2022

Talk about a 180! Guess he realized that sometimes it’s just better to embrace the social pressure rather than fight it.

Photoshoot in Cancun? — Dr Steven Buckley (@StevenJCBuckley) January 3, 2022

Of course! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2022

It’s the obvious choice.

I don't agree with this guy most of the time, but I appreciate his sense of humor. https://t.co/5L70IxQuiL — Bryan Riddles (@bryanriddlespic) January 3, 2022

