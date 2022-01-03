Over the weekend, the Babylon Bee took some inspiration from AOC and her very sexyplight of the super-hot in America” and did a story about GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

At first, Cruz felt “objectified”:

Trending

But after having a few nights to sleep on it, Cruz has changed his tune:

Talk about a 180! Guess he realized that sometimes it’s just better to embrace the social pressure rather than fight it.

It’s the obvious choice.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCswimsuit calendarTed Cruz

Recommended Twitchy Video