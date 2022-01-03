Stuck in a dead-end position? Looking for a career change? Always wanted to serve your country but didn’t know how?

Well, you’re in luck, because the perfect job does, in fact, exist. And it’s brought to you by three letters: F, B, and I.

That’s right, folks! The FBI is looking for a few good men (and women, and probably nonbinary folks, too):

As of this post’s publication, the tweet’s still up almost two days after it was originally sent out. But we went ahead and grabbed a screenshot just in case:

The FBI’s tweet was accompanied by another one of Twitter’s increasingly prevalent warnings:

Yes, we definitely shouldn’t forget that there’s a human behind the FBI’s tweet. Because we need to have someone to whom we can direct our mockery and derision.

Seriously, we’re not sure what the FBI expected when they tweeted that. It couldn’t possibly have been a flood of applications, because who’s going to be inspired by that tweet? Maybe a flood of offers from graphic artists or recruitment specialists or really anyone who could’ve told them to not send that tweet in the first place.

But it’s too late now. The tweet’s out there, for all the world to see, and we have no choice but to treat it the way it deserves to be treated.

You’re damn right. And so, without further ado … please to enjoy.

A lot of people do, for what it’s worth.

Comparisons to the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” meme were inevitable. Even necessary, one could argue. Who among us would not have been disappointed had someone not used it?

Finally, a chance to wear your tinfoil hat to work!

Of course there’s still plenty more ammunition out there:

Heya, Gretch! Long time, no see!

Yes! Maybe they’ve got the same marketing team.

Eh, it’s probably still worth it. If you can’t make fun of the FBI, what’s the point, really?

Brutal. Just absolutely brutal.

But bless the FBI’s heart for trying. Just bless it.

Just a bit.

