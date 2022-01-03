January 6 is just around the corner, and we’re bracing for the onslaught of even-more-insufferably-self-righteous-than-usual liberal huffing and puffing.

Media are salivating, of course. CNN’s doing a whole big event to commemorate the first anniversary, and they definitely won’t be the only outlet milking this for all its worth.

But the Democrats are plenty excited in their own right. So excited, in fact, that they’re getting a shout-out from Politico for it:

But Democrats are hoping that Thursday will be more than just a day of remembrance. In the Senate, we hear from well-positioned sources, there’s a desire to take the opportunity to supercharge the party’s long-stalled voting rights legislation — possibly even using the anniversary to try to get Sens. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) and JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) to go nuclear on the filibuster or embrace rules changes.

And, as Ben Shapiro points out, in not ignoring them, Politico accidentally exposed the Democrats’ true motivation for keeping the “insurrection” narrative alive:

Nailed it.

Come January 6, Democrats will have spent an entire year railing against the riots for threatening democracy and all that America stands for, but the truth is that for Democrats, January 6 is their political and policy weapon of choice. Not a day has gone by that they haven’t woken up in the morning and thanked their lucky stars for January 6 and everything it’s allowed them to get away with and everything they hope it will allow them to get away with.

We aren’t going to sit here and justify the riots on January 6. No one should. But Democrats are straight-up lying to you when they claim to be angry about the Capitol riots; they see the riots as a gift, the ticket to enacting their corrupt agenda.

