A couple of weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made a pretty damning admission in an L.A. Times interview.

In case you missed it:

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the administration failed to anticipate the variants that have prolonged and worsened the COVID-19 pandemic and that she underestimated the role misinformation would play in prolonging the disease that has killed 800,000 Americans. “We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming,” she said. “We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

It was weird enough to hear (or read) her admission that the Biden administration was apparently unaware that viruses can mutate and have variants. But it’s even worse when you also consider what she said back in early November 2020, just before the election:

The first thing @JoeBiden and I will do in the White House is get this virus under control. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes. And how’s that working out, Kamala?

The first thing you say? https://t.co/jQ7uQcQwsh — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA OK https://t.co/LTDsUneVqp — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 29, 2021

At least Joe Biden can take some comfort in knowing that his next in line for the presidency is just as full of sh*t as he is.

Was this before or after she boasted she wouldn’t take a vaccine if Trump said to? https://t.co/ip507W9qhh — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) December 29, 2021

It’s so hard to keep track of all of Kamala’s gems!

Talk about a tweet not aging well https://t.co/RuGg2yAgiv — LT (@LTwvnn) December 29, 2021

This aged like fine milk. https://t.co/nbiArV8Pwu — Rich Saunders (@RichSau61052334) December 29, 2021

We’d expect nothing less.

It’s December 29, 2021. The virus is not “under control” https://t.co/lvAQ28Tcke — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 29, 2021

This tweet should form the basis of some direct questioning. What were you planning to do differently? We’re you able to execute, if not why? The core premise of their campaign was that they, not Trump, would “get this virus under control”. https://t.co/EBQ7csjy1J — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) December 29, 2021

Which liberal media outlet would like to take it upon themselves to ask Vice President Harris for a follow-up to last year’s confident tweet?

Still waiting… Whenever you’re ready https://t.co/oehObOEnPh — Swimmy Jimmy (@Yur_Wifeys_OE) December 29, 2021

We’re not goin’ anywhere!

Call Joe on the phone and say “we did it!” https://t.co/RwqTvgOOED — LADE BACKK (@LadeBackk) December 29, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video