A couple of weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made a pretty damning admission in an L.A. Times interview.

In case you missed it:

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the administration failed to anticipate the variants that have prolonged and worsened the COVID-19 pandemic and that she underestimated the role misinformation would play in prolonging the disease that has killed 800,000 Americans.

“We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming,” she said. “We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

It was weird enough to hear (or read) her admission that the Biden administration was apparently unaware that viruses can mutate and have variants. But it’s even worse when you also consider what she said back in early November 2020, just before the election:

Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes. And how’s that working out, Kamala?

Trending

At least Joe Biden can take some comfort in knowing that his next in line for the presidency is just as full of sh*t as he is.

It’s so hard to keep track of all of Kamala’s gems!

We’d expect nothing less.

Which liberal media outlet would like to take it upon themselves to ask Vice President Harris for a follow-up to last year’s confident tweet?

We’re not goin’ anywhere!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionCOVIDCOVID19electionJoe BidenKamala Harrisvirus

Recommended Twitchy Video