Earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky offered us some more insight into why the CDC decided to shorten the COVID isolation period from ten days to five.

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” CDC Director Walensky says on why the CDC shortened the isolation period from 10 days to 5 days if you’re asymptomatic. Our full interview: pic.twitter.com/rO7blPFiPj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 29, 2021

Plenty of people heard that and got pretty vocal in their condemnation of Walensky and the CDC, who have confirmed our worst suspicions that the Biden administration’s COVID response has been driven not by science, but by politics.

And Walensky, the CDC, and the Biden administration (and Dr. Anthony Fauci) absolutely deserve to be raked over the coals for it.

But now that Walensky’s let the cat out of the bag and admitted that there was no real scientific basis for the 10-day isolation period, Bethany Mandel has a follow-up question for her:

When will the cdc consider how two year olds can tolerate eight hours in a mask? https://t.co/9SG6PW5CPu — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 29, 2021

Is there any science on that, Dr. Walensky? Any data suggesting that two-year-olds struggle to keep their masks on, thereby both making the kids miserable and rendering masking completely useless?

Or non verbal autistic students tolerating a full day not to mention the absurdity of dual masked speech therapy — Susie (@gometsgo18) December 29, 2021

When will the CDC decided to cut kids some slack?

When they’re a significant voting bloc — Kevin Delaney (@KDDelaney) December 29, 2021

Ding, ding, ding!

Two year olds aren't political donors and don't complain to her at cocktail parties. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) December 29, 2021

Until more wealthy Democratic donors with young kids really ramp up their complaining on behalf of their kids, until Democratic politicians are willing to give the finger to teachers’ unions, we can expect the kids to keep paying the price for our government’s abject incompetence.

When its politically beneficial for them to do so… not a moment before.

That is their only true concern. — Floplag (@floplag) December 29, 2021

