Earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky offered us some more insight into why the CDC decided to shorten the COVID isolation period from ten days to five.

Plenty of people heard that and got pretty vocal in their condemnation of Walensky and the CDC, who have confirmed our worst suspicions that the Biden administration’s COVID response has been driven not by science, but by politics.

And Walensky, the CDC, and the Biden administration (and Dr. Anthony Fauci) absolutely deserve to be raked over the coals for it.

But now that Walensky’s let the cat out of the bag and admitted that there was no real scientific basis for the 10-day isolation period, Bethany Mandel has a follow-up question for her:

Trending

Is there any science on that, Dr. Walensky? Any data suggesting that two-year-olds struggle to keep their masks on, thereby both making the kids miserable and rendering masking completely useless?

When will the CDC decided to cut kids some slack?

Ding, ding, ding!

Until more wealthy Democratic donors with young kids really ramp up their complaining on behalf of their kids, until Democratic politicians are willing to give the finger to teachers’ unions, we can expect the kids to keep paying the price for our government’s abject incompetence.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany MandelCDCchildrenkidsmaskingmasksRochelle Walenskytoddlers

Recommended Twitchy Video