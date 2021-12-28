Joy Reid sounded off yesterday in an attempt to shame people who aren’t liberals who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated against COVID:

So now that a hardcore group of Americans have turned against vaccines, should we expect the next fights to be over the MMR and chickenpox vaccines required (even in Florida!) for kids to go to school or the anthrax vaccine reqd in the military? Will old diseases make a comeback? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 27, 2021

Bless her heart. She thinks she’s clever.

Seriously the dumbest person in media. https://t.co/w4McSAPqiv — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 28, 2021

She’s right up there. And the icing on the cake is that she says all these dumb things when she’s trying to paint conservatives as dumb.

And the cherry on top of the icing is that she doesn’t realize how terrible it makes her look.

Maybe next time she thinks about trying to own the Right, she should just look at this tweet from “The Real World: Brooklyn” and “The Challenge” alumnus Chet Cannon:

He busted her just last week for something similar:

The Q-anon people ‘bout to call Trump a demon hologram… 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/qlwIyZuu0v — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 23, 2021

Joy, hi, Trump was never anti vaxx. You, on the other hand, were. https://t.co/lWuNVjno1U — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) December 23, 2021

Oof:

Tough break, Joy.

Womp-womp.

She was probably “hacked” – just like last time? — 75 Million Views (@75MillionViews) December 28, 2021

Homophobic hackers strike again — Kevin (@RiverrunNW1) December 28, 2021

Damn those time-traveling hackers! Why do they taunt her so?

@JoyAnnReid you are the gift that keeps on giving. Just incredibly, incredibly stupid — Willie fisher (@marcbnoles4) December 28, 2021

In all honesty, Joy Reid does serve a valuable purpose: she’s the quintessential embodiment of left-wing Trust the Science™ hypocrisy.

Never let the original anti-vaxxers get away with predending they weren't. https://t.co/HAhE7syVMf — RBe (@RBPundit) December 28, 2021

This cannot be stated enough. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 28, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video