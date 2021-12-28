Jessica Calarco is a sociologist, and if you’d like to talk about her behind her back, she requests that you use the pronouns “she” and “her.”

She’s also a mother to two children, at least one of whom is apparently a pretty woke seven-year-old:

7-year-old: It's not fair that you and Daddy got to have a coronavirus-free childhood. Most of the years of my life that I can remember were coronavirus years, and I'm scared that the rest of my life will be a coronavirus life too. — Jessica Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) December 28, 2021

We genuinely feel sorry for Jessica’s seven-year-old (assuming she actually has a seven-year-old). We’re inclined to believe that this didn’t actually happen, but if it did, that kid’s in for a pretty rough childhood.

GP Tell me you've irrevocably damaged your child without telling me you've irrevocably damaged your child. See also, things that never happened. https://t.co/M6EiL9osg5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 28, 2021

COVID is known to cause damage to some people’s bodies; parents like Jessica Calarco are making sure to take care of inflicting the emotional damage.

And some of that emotional damage can be inflicted by treating children like political tools instead of children. And if that requires making crap up, well, so be it.

Crazy my 4 month old said yesterday “do you think god abandoned us cause he too fears what he created?” — Chef Mike Rowave (@yungperrier) December 28, 2021

Crazy, my 2 year old just yesterday said “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” https://t.co/1gj2HJjQAS — chris (@cwrears) December 28, 2021

And then everybody clapped https://t.co/igNBWFTE5J — Brodie (@brodietweets_) December 28, 2021

No doubt.

It’s clinically insane how often these types of tweets happen as if anybody will ever believe them https://t.co/JfpTQwLgyk — tyler (@tylermiller508) December 28, 2021

Yeah, forgive us for greeting Calarco’s little anecdote with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Lord knows that the COVID pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless kids out there. But encouraging more fear and despair is not the way to help them.

I was taught we were all going to die in a nuclear war, but fortunately I had a mom who convinced me we probably wouldn't and go out and live my best life. https://t.co/9KRmozSlhU — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 28, 2021

See, that’s what good parenting looks like.

Recommended Twitchy Video