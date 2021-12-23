Joe Biden may be taking the country to hell in a handbasket, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t still get to appreciate a little Christmas cheer!

Joe and Jill Biden recently hosted a holiday music extravaganza at the White House. The special premiered on PBS on December 21 and featured some top-tier performances from artists such as Andrea Bocelli and Billy Porter.

But celebrities weren’t the real stars of this thing. No, that honor went to the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

Check out this snappy little number:

Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6Y12jHXOT3 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 23, 2021

Isn’t that special?

This is a real thing that happened in the White House. pic.twitter.com/GqbpDnwjz4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 23, 2021

We’re all supposed to be terrified of omicron. Bracing for a winter of severe illness and death. But things clearly aren’t that bad if hospitals can spare nurses to perform and Joe and Jill Biden’s Christmas party. Maybe the winter of severe illness and death didn’t start taking effect until after the star-studded spectacular.

Anyway, if you don’t get sick and/or die from omicron, there’s a better than decent chance that you’ll die of secondhand embarrassment and firsthand cringe.

I don’t get how this is real. I have so many questions. https://t.co/BbNz79za5Y — Western Grime (@Sturdypilled77) December 23, 2021

What the hell is this??? — Freedom (@FreedomPfhop20) December 23, 2021

It’s the perfect illustration of where the Biden administration’s priorities are at right now.

It’s also a great video to play on Festivus. We’ve got a lotta problems with these people, and now, they’re gonna hear about ’em.

The insanity knows no bounds. https://t.co/dSAAnircwL — Boudicca (@Mama_Boudicca) December 23, 2021

The level of cringe coming out of the WH daily is appalling https://t.co/2S4Kkijsln — Jacob Wheeler (@jacobwheeelerr) December 23, 2021

Stop the world, I want to get off. https://t.co/XyXmbS5pkr — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 23, 2021

"Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for Mass Cringe & the Inflationettes!" https://t.co/WywVYMTL8c — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 23, 2021

We’re physically uncomfortable watching that. And yet … we cannot quite bring ourselves to look away. It’s morbidly mesmerizing.

nice of the President’s nursing staff to interrupt his morning sponge bath to break into song & dance https://t.co/NsiL1IL0Wj — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 23, 2021

Don’t you dare make us picture Joe Biden getting a sponge bath, Siraj. The lip-synching nurses are disturbing enough.

And speaking of disturbing lip-synching, why aren’t all the nurses fully masked?

They’re lip-synching while wearing masks. This is like being a ventriloquist on the radio. https://t.co/YNQC94cYxk — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 23, 2021

The unmasked nurses in this were fired shortly after the making of this video. https://t.co/RUl70NPlEi — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 23, 2021

Heh. Maybe the White House makes exceptions for singing nurses. They make exceptions for special people all the time.

If you're going to lip-sync, not only don't wear a mask while doing it, but also don't use audio where the vocals have been over-produced and are clearly not live. It fools the senile, but most people aren't like Joe. https://t.co/L9Gfgya47Q — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 23, 2021

Oh well. If nothing else, at least this was a very valuable use of the nurses’ time.

Beyond awkward. With all the nurse shortages going on and this is what they are doing during this devastating pandemic? 😏 https://t.co/uWs52P22f7 — Missy (@b4uizme) December 23, 2021

This is how you know Biden is serious about hospitals being overwhelmed https://t.co/eG3JeKM1s0 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 23, 2021

Biden administration : we’re gonna overwhelm hospitals Also Biden administration: pic.twitter.com/neMYTLgjbl — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 23, 2021

Turns out hospitals wouldn't be so overwhelmed if the Biden's didn't pull nurses out of work just to give a private lip-synching performance at the White House. https://t.co/4gslGTQis6 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 23, 2021

Hey guys…there's hospitals shut down from staffing issues, but don't worry…priorities and shit 😒 https://t.co/ZGyb51Zn9e — Shanda Like A Panda (@RyanRenee9) December 23, 2021

So hospitals are so crowded and overrun we can fire healthcare workers who refuse shot, and the others go caroling at the WH? 🤔

Are they dancing to the winter of illness and death? https://t.co/52iOXftkEV — Sgt Rock (@sgtrocky27) December 23, 2021

Dancing *and* lip-synching.

It’s difficult to reconcile the White House’s holiday message of “winter of death” while at the same time they invite a group of dancing nurses to perform for them. https://t.co/MlUIFJIuPJ — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 23, 2021

It’s difficult to reconcile a lot of the White House’s messages with their actions.

