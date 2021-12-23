Last week, the Libs of TikTok Twitter account posted an infuriating thread featuring California public school parents outraged that activist teachers had secretly identified their children as trans. These teachers compelled the students to join LGBT clubs and had the students’ name changed, all behind the parents’ backs.

THREAD: 2 teachers at a California school reportedly coached a 12 year old into a trans identity behind her parents back. The school also changed her name and pronouns without informing the parents. This was the mom’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/xNjChjeKFK — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

The school reportedly called the parents in for a meeting where they informed them that their daughter is trans. The teacher then proceeded to call CPS on them when they didn’t use the “correct” name and pronouns. This is the dad’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/17gl3QBRrQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

The full Libs of TikTok thread is still worth reading. And it includes this note about Abigail Shrier, who has been targeted by the cancel mob for maintaining that biological sex is not something one can just change. Shrier has written extensively on the subject of trans children, and it was thanks in no small part to her investigations that the parents became aware of what the California Teachers Association was doing.

This all started when @AbigailShrier broke the story a few weeks ago of how teachers planned to indoctrinate students into the LGBT community. No action was taken then. Now parents are coming forward. Hopefully now the school will finally do something https://t.co/SVu4mMCR0q — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

If you’re concerned that this sort of malpractice isn’t limited to California’s public school system, you’re right to be.

Today, Shrier shared a disturbing tweet from Dr. Maggi Price, an assistant professor at the Boston College School of Social Work (BCSSW) and the director of BCSSW’s Affirm Lab:

This, from a professor at Boston College. They intend to do this by all means necessary – with or without parent consent or even knowledge. pic.twitter.com/zrFykOB0KZ — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) December 23, 2021

We wish this were a joke. But it’s not:

🌏Request for twitter-world🌏: My team is creating a program to train high school staff in gender-affirming practices. Please share👇 widely! https://t.co/hl1HxAQ3PF — Dr. Maggi Price (@MaggiPrice) December 8, 2021

Forgive us if we’re having a difficult time believing that Dr. Price’s and the Affirm Lab’s intentions are pure. The activist teachers in California called what they were doing “gender affirmation,” too. They said they were just improving high school for trans youth, too.

Parents concerned about their children’s welfare have no reason to trust someone like Dr. Price. And it’s more important now than ever that parents stay very involved in their kids’ educations.

It is wrong on so many levels that those who we entrust to educate our children. To partner with us to give our kids the best possible future, are trying to remove us from the conversation. Hiding information and manipulating kids. #parentalrights — MrRandom (@slackmasterson) December 23, 2021

***

Related:

American Booksellers Association apologizes profusely for the ‘harm’ they caused by exposing ‘horrified’ members to Abigail Shrier’s book on transgenderism

Recommended Twitchy Video