Boy, takes don’t get any fresher than this one from progressive SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah:

If you ever wondered what it felt like to live in 1930's Germany, you're getting a sense of it today. The GOP is a white supremacist, fascist movement that has rejected democracy and embraced both autocracy and violence. Today's GOP is how democracies die. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 22, 2021

Reading Winston Churchill's book "The Gathering Storm" about the rise of Nazi Germany. As he notes there were numerous times the world could've stopped the rise of the Nazis but instead simply hoped for the best. History is SCREAMING at us we can't hope for the best with this GOP — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 22, 2021

Only the best, most original content from Dean Obeidallah.

*Strikes out.

Anti-Vaxxers are horrible for comparing stuff to the Holocaust, here is another way Republicans are Nazis https://t.co/82oPqcwgd4 — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) December 22, 2021

This stuff is getting so old. Not everything has to be “just like the Nazis.” Good Lord.

Aside from being offensive on a historical level, though, Obeidallah’s tweets are offensive purely on a sanity level. They should offend all sane people.

LMFAO classic case of projection https://t.co/LVUk5i4M2t — William Clogston (@clog501) December 22, 2021

Textbook:

"We need to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the electoral college, abolish 2 senators per state and abolish the Republican Party because THEY'RE fascists." – American Liberals Um… Who sounds like an authoritarian fascist in this scenario, Dean? https://t.co/k1gyvRwdSN — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 22, 2021

You don’t want to pull at this thread, Dean. Trust us.

These people have been saying this stuff since before I was born. Meanwhile, they're the ones constantly wanting to tear up or ignore the Constitution, abolish the Senate, pack the Court, & take one power after another from elected bodies & insulate them from popular account. https://t.co/wgvuq5UmtI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 22, 2021

How broken must you be to actually say this? https://t.co/u8QBb1Bi9E — Patrick (@PMC713) December 22, 2021

Imagine being this guy. https://t.co/EeK408AIsj — Vil Varègue 🇷🇺 (@vlvrngn) December 22, 2021

Hard pass.

These are neither smart nor serious people, stop caring what they say, just laugh and walk on by https://t.co/C4F6YrcATU — Ian (@Ianfindmybrew) December 22, 2021

***

Related:

