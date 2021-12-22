Considering how frequently outlets like CNN and MSNBC screech about misinformation, you’d think they’d maybe try a little bit harder to clean up their own glasses houses first.

But nope.

MSNBC’s @AnandWrites: Republicans are using Covid to “kill as many people as possible” pic.twitter.com/l8smHOsXT2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 10, 2020

Here we are a little more than a year later, and MSNBC’s Joy Reid is commiserating with Mara Gay ( who can’t do basic math) and Michael Beschloss (who thinks that “Radical Right” rhetoric played a role in President John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assassination) about Republicans like Tucker Carlson and Fox News letting their viewers die just to stick it to Joe Biden:

Another one for the "Republicans are using Covid to kill people for fun" column pic.twitter.com/CT3fd0MDsk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 22, 2021

Somewhere, Alan Grayson is beaming.

It really is like a science fiction movie to hear such absolute hateful deceitful nonsense rhetoric on a main stream media outlet. — Carpet Bomber of Truth (@CarpetBombTruth) December 22, 2021

its a national script. You can see the same vocabulary in every single show, the exact same words. Its a coordinated propaganda attack — Priotelus (@priotelus53) December 22, 2021

The Liberal Media is more dangerous to America than anything that happened on Jan. 6th. Worst (sickest) part- they know exactly what they're doing (manufacturing fear, anger and division between races and political affiliations) and they're doing it- on purpose. @ggreenwald https://t.co/08rNgTigsp — American Dude (@No__Fear__) December 22, 2021

