Considering how frequently outlets like CNN and MSNBC screech about misinformation, you’d think they’d maybe try a little bit harder to clean up their own glasses houses first.

But nope.

Here we are a little more than a year later, and MSNBC’s Joy Reid is commiserating with Mara Gay ( who can’t do basic math) and Michael Beschloss (who thinks that “Radical Right” rhetoric played a role in President John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assassination) about Republicans like Tucker Carlson and Fox News letting their viewers die just to stick it to Joe Biden:

Somewhere, Alan Grayson is beaming.

