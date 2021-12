A bit of interesting redistricting news today from Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman:

National update: on the current trajectory, there will actually be a few *more* Biden-won congressional districts after redistricting than there are now (224/435). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 22, 2021

But … but … that’s not what we were told! We were told that Republicans would gerrymander themselves right into all the congressional districts and Democrats would be left with nothing but tiny scraps!

So, where does that leave all the libs who have been freaking out all this time? Well, it leaves them right in Thread King and Keeper of Receipts Drew Holden’s crosshairs.

Please to enjoy Holden’s latest masterpiece:

Well, this is awkward.

redmander bad blumander good https://t.co/nLXws04oFj — Mark (@DJDookiePootz) December 22, 2021

Ah, of course! How could we forget?

Actually, Holden did manage to find one journalist who wasn’t involved in the gerrymander freakout:

Not all of us! https://t.co/LmKsTw69iR — Bill Scher (@billscher) December 22, 2021

Kudos, Bill. You made the right call.

