Jen Psaki clearly has no qualms when it comes to lying to Americans’ faces. Just today, she’s told us that the Biden administration “saved Christmas” with all their sound policy decisions and Joe Biden’s honest brokering and whatnot.

But she was only just getting started:

Psaki is asked if there was a strategy behind Biden speaking positively of Trump: "I think it's a reflection of the President's belief that the enemy of the American people is the virus, and this shouldn't be a political battle." pic.twitter.com/2EGRfK44cw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

Was Joe Biden right to give Donald Trump’s administration credit on vaccines and give Trump credit for getting boosted? Yes.

Is that a sign that the Biden administration is not interested in politicizing COVID? Not even remotely.

Pfffffffft — The Commodore (@MickTremolo) December 22, 2021

Enough already.

Says the administration who politically used it against Trump. Ass clowns. — Sandie (@SandieBellz) December 22, 2021

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll say it again: she and the Biden administration really do think we’re morons.

Something else to consider:

this is why they've spent months associating "the virus" only with the unvaccinated (despite vaccinated also spreading it). "the virus is the enemy of the people" is one small step away from "the unvaccinated are the enemy of the people". tread carefully friends. https://t.co/s9p58vXU2i — Chinggis Frogg (the return of) (@NuggBased2) December 22, 2021

The Biden administration’s words and actions may be anti-science, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a method to their madness. Their blanket stigmatization of the unvaccinated is very deliberate.

🤔 I don't trust them https://t.co/6mNie0c9Wa — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) December 22, 2021

