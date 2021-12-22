Jen Psaki clearly has no qualms when it comes to lying to Americans’ faces. Just today, she’s told us that the Biden administration “saved Christmas” with all their sound policy decisions and Joe Biden’s honest brokering and whatnot.

But she was only just getting started:

Was Joe Biden right to give Donald Trump’s administration credit on vaccines and give Trump credit for getting boosted? Yes.

Is that a sign that the Biden administration is not interested in politicizing COVID? Not even remotely.

Enough already.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll say it again: she and the Biden administration really do think we’re morons.

Something else to consider:

The Biden administration’s words and actions may be anti-science, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a method to their madness. Their blanket stigmatization of the unvaccinated is very deliberate.

