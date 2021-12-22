Journalism is essential. Look no further than the Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland, who has blown the lid — or, rather, the roof — off of Elon Musk’s living situation:

1/ You’ve heard @elonmusk talk a lot about his “awesome” ~$50K house on the border But I live in Austin, and I know he’s here a lot. So I made…a lot of calls What I found out is he also lives in a colossal mansion borrowed from a friend named “Kenny”https://t.co/hjr2TOOka1 — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

2/ Here is the house @elonmusk says is his primary home. It’s basically in the middle of nowhere (but near @SpaceX ) He is registered to vote here. Despite reports to the contrary, it is not a temporary, modular structure.https://t.co/hjr2TOOka1 pic.twitter.com/cYOSRbiVf0 — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

3/ Here is where @elonmusk has been living in Austin It’s owned by @KenHowery. He’s a longtime friend of Musk’s and a billionaire in his own right. He was also U.S. ambassador to Sweden under Pres. Trumphttps://t.co/hjr2TOOka1 pic.twitter.com/g6RxRS2QYL — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

4/ Here is a photo of Ken Howery. I am reliably informed that IRL he does not look like a movie villain. His friends like him a lot and are loyal to him. Some of them told me they didn’t even know about the housing arrangement with Elon.https://t.co/hjr2TOOka1 pic.twitter.com/mKxO4yt7tJ — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

5/ Related: I am now the Texas business reporter for @WSJ, a new position covering the torrent of wealth in this region. I believe I am the first person ever to move from San Francisco to Austin. Features, investigations, profiles, fun larks TK. — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

Exposés on rich people hanging out in big houses will fill an important void in journalism, most definitely.

6/ Afternoon update: @KenHowery, pictured here preparing for his audition as Blofeld, has responded to our story on @elonmusk. "He stayed at the house as my guest occasionally when traveling to Austin,” Howery tells me. Full statement: https://t.co/hjr2TOOka1 pic.twitter.com/5EaUCkDUsq — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) December 22, 2021

Must be nice to know you can get paid for grilling up nothingburgers.

And? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 22, 2021

So when he’s in Austin on Tesla work, far away from SpaceX, he should not stay in his friend’s nice house because… the house is expensive? Or because his friend is rich? I’m confused. What’s the story again? — Guessingpanda (@guessingpanda) December 22, 2021

So now, Elon can’t live with a friend when visiting Austin per the “investigative” reporter from @WSJ ? 😂, corporate media keeps going down to the lowest form when it comes to ethics, logic and common sense! Or maybe they write stuff for the highest bidder? — 🌞🌎 𝕾𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖌𝖞 🔋 (@navtown) December 22, 2021

He has literally said that's what he wanted to do ( NY Times interview ) pic.twitter.com/njzCi7P1LU — Paul Spivak (@paulspivak_) December 22, 2021

Elon’s couch surfing habit was known in 2015. https://t.co/0u8pDTPy9X — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) December 22, 2021

Whoa. The wealthiest guy on the planet lives in a nice house? This is some great reporting. Useful. https://t.co/kf2sjwNS42 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 22, 2021

Wow thanks for this super important journalism. Maybe do something meaningful with your life — Diesch (@Diesch_Trading) December 22, 2021

wow what an important use of your time — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 22, 2021

Imagine how it would feel to have enough time to investigate something like this while @elonmusk is busy solving humanity’s problems. pic.twitter.com/C1infyPFAr — FutureHumanCulture (@ann_karmol) December 22, 2021

