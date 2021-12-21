“Up in the Air” and “Blood Will Out” author Walter Kirn was once quite comfortably liberal. But over the past several years, he’s drifted away from liberalism. And who can blame him? Between Democratic politicians and liberal media outlets and self-important celebrities, liberalism has become a real turn-off.

The COVID pandemic has only shone an even brighter spotlight on the cracks in liberalism’s foundation and exposed its true authoritarian nature. And Kirn’s prediction about the next stage is disturbing, but not at all unlikely to be proven accurate:

Your next crime — the offense they’ll never forgive — will be witnessing and recalling their utter failure — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) December 21, 2021

Given what we’ve already seen, we’d put money on it. Democrats and liberal media/celebs so despise being wrong, they’re willing to try to gaslight anyone who ever called them out for being wrong.

They’ve suffered a tremendous blow to their egos upon realizing that all the smug self-satisfaction in the world can’t protect them from COVID (or from being busted for brazen hypocrisy on all kinds of issues), and it’s only natural that they’d lash out in anger.

I fear you may be right. — William H. Boyd (@WilliamHBoyd2) December 21, 2021

Their truth…"We never meant what you think we said, and the important thing is that it's your neighbor's fault." — Jay Michel (@AddArt65) December 21, 2021

Memory crime is even more insidious than thought crime. — Michael Nordman (@nordm) December 21, 2021

Spot on. They can’t admit they are wrong. It would be forsaking their religion — Carthage Boy (@CarthageBoy) December 21, 2021

Cults are famously unforgiving. — Kevin “Merry Christmas” Kautzman 🎄 (@KevinKautzman) December 21, 2021

