“Up in the Air” and “Blood Will Out” author Walter Kirn was once quite comfortably liberal. But over the past several years, he’s drifted away from liberalism. And who can blame him? Between Democratic politicians and liberal media outlets and self-important celebrities, liberalism has become a real turn-off.

The COVID pandemic has only shone an even brighter spotlight on the cracks in liberalism’s foundation and exposed its true authoritarian nature. And Kirn’s prediction about the next stage is disturbing, but not at all unlikely to be proven accurate:

Given what we’ve already seen, we’d put money on it. Democrats and liberal media/celebs so despise being wrong, they’re willing to try to gaslight anyone who ever called them out for being wrong.

They’ve suffered a tremendous blow to their egos upon realizing that all the smug self-satisfaction in the world can’t protect them from COVID (or from being busted for brazen hypocrisy on all kinds of issues), and it’s only natural that they’d lash out in anger.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19crimefailureliberalismliberalsmemoryWalter Kirn

Recommended Twitchy Video