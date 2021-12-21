Dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker Karol Markowicz can’t move her family to Florida fast enough.

And with the insanity moving beyond the public school system and into the Ivy Preparatory School League, of which the Bronx’s Horace Mann School is a distinguished member, it’s no wonder that so many others are following Markowicz’s lead:

Is this real life?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. This is real life. But the fact that real life consists of things like suspending vaccinated students for “mask noncompliance” is incredibly disturbing.

“Odious” is also an accurate descriptor. We will also accept “deranged”:

Really, any word that means “bad” or “insane” or “stupid” will work here.

COVID has truly broken some people. Horace Mann school’s ridiculous directives aren’t a product of science; they’re a product of the perversion of science.

Hey man, if people want to pay $57K-plus, that’s their prerogative. But they may not be getting their money’s worth.

So would we.

Hard to see it any other way.

