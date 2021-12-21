Dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker Karol Markowicz can’t move her family to Florida fast enough.

And with the insanity moving beyond the public school system and into the Ivy Preparatory School League, of which the Bronx’s Horace Mann School is a distinguished member, it’s no wonder that so many others are following Markowicz’s lead:

Insane email from Horace Mann school in NYC. HM already has a vaccine mandate for 5+ and booster mandate for 16+. Now your kid can be kicked out if they don't wear their mask correctly. pic.twitter.com/4FlNNDuyLq — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 21, 2021

Is this real life?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. This is real life. But the fact that real life consists of things like suspending vaccinated students for “mask noncompliance” is incredibly disturbing.

Odious — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 21, 2021

“Odious” is also an accurate descriptor. We will also accept “deranged”:

this email is deranged — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 21, 2021

Really, any word that means “bad” or “insane” or “stupid” will work here.

Flipping insane! https://t.co/1XcCjDu6GF — Hidden Behind Additional Replies (@inthecounty) December 21, 2021

Wow. Psychopaths — lora corrado (@LoraCorrado) December 21, 2021

The tactics get more desperate and crazy as the commitment to eliminating a contagious virus runs up against the reality of permanence — Seppie (@sethchasin) December 21, 2021

COVID has truly broken some people. Horace Mann school’s ridiculous directives aren’t a product of science; they’re a product of the perversion of science.

The only logical conclusion to draw from this is that Horace Mann’s administration is made up of anti-vaxxers given how sure they seem to be that vaccines don’t work. — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) December 21, 2021

This is on top of mandatory vaccination for all students and staff "including the booster shot when available and eligible" Oh and tuition is $57,200 per year.https://t.co/Ii3dYRxpOB — Who's here hoosier (@whosherehoosier) December 21, 2021

Hey man, if people want to pay $57K-plus, that’s their prerogative. But they may not be getting their money’s worth.

tbh, I want to see what happens when they kick out a kid just after the $57K tuition check clears. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 21, 2021

So would we.

The Cruelty Is The Point. — Ryan Connell (@connellryan1) December 21, 2021

Hard to see it any other way.

