This time last year, we were still marveling over the incredible and awe-inspiring rapidity with which COVID19 vaccines were developed and made available. It was a big deal, because vaccines held the promise of a return to some semblance of normalcy.

Well, Democrats haven’t been as excited about that part as one might’ve hoped. The prospect of having to relinquish control and give people their lives back is terrifying to our government overlords. Fortunately, the government can still count on some people totally buying into their doom-and-gloom campaign.

People like country singer and LGBT activist Chely Wright:

Okay, it’s official. Our household is on lockdown. No one leaves and no one enters. We are all vaccinated to the hilt, yes, but we will not be part of contracting or spreading another variant. #NYC #lockdown — Chely Wright (Vaxxed) (@chelywright) December 20, 2021

It’s worth noting that Wright suffered a stroke a few years back, and it’s entirely possible that she has lingering health issues that could put her at higher risk if she were to contract COVID. The thing is that because she’s been “vaccinated to the hilt,” she’s in a very good position to make it through a case of COVID relatively OK. If anyone’s anti-vaxx here, it’s Wright.

And not only is Wright anti-vaxx, but she’s woefully out of touch. If she thinks her tweet makes her look like she’s showing solidarity with so many other Americans, she’s wrong.

Make sure you keep us updated. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 20, 2021

We’re sure she will.

Tell me you don't have responsibilities outside your home without telling me. (Going to tell my incarcerated clients I am vaxxed but locking down; no visits until the mania subsides. Oh, Judges too. J/K) https://t.co/VpaAet4TUi — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 20, 2021

Jurors are performing their civic duty in NYC courtrooms rn but this virtue signaling woman wants you to know she's locking down to stop the spread! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 20, 2021

Respectfully, Chely, you are free to make whatever choice to keep you and your family safe. But please keep in mind your economic privilege which allows you to do so, while so many others who don’t will be working mail, delivery, retail, etc. allowing you to lockdown comfortably. — Chewy Yorkie (@ChewyYorkie) December 20, 2021

The overt privilege of being able to tweet this. Also, the “trust the science” crowd does anything but https://t.co/Dy1gAhW8Bs — J.R.S (@Johnathan_RS_) December 20, 2021

liberals are right, white privilege is real and this is what it looks like https://t.co/bn7O7U0dHz — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 20, 2021

Not everyone has the luxury of just shutting down their families’ lives.

I’m fully vaxxed and got COVID previously. It’s time to move on with life. Lockdowns don’t stop it. They prolong it. It’s shit or get off the pot time. https://t.co/25rkgvdjak — Mark Schneider (@subschneider) December 20, 2021

Omicron is spreading. That’s just what happens with some highly contagious viruses. Locking your family inside indefinitely isn’t going to stop it.

What can help to get everyone through this is doing things like getting vaccinated if you can and understanding that omicron is not a death sentence — and that no matter how badly you want them to, people are not going to stay away from each other forever.

Wright’s hysteria is exactly the sort of hysteria she thinks she’s standing against.

Have you considered just wearing a bubble suit? Are you having someone deliver food? That seems dangerous. Better to grow your own garden instead. Don’t risk contact. https://t.co/1ZQpWoaYLo — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 20, 2021

Seal it from the outside just to be sure. Throw away the key too. https://t.co/mCaIrzD4aF — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 20, 2021

Honestly there really are people for whom even the latest variant is a real danger but the posturing, oh, the posturing. — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 20, 2021

Wow. What a hero. 🙄 https://t.co/dJNsYvqhnf — Dr. Uninterested Cat, Now with Natural Immunity! (@amyinhinckley) December 20, 2021

Chely Wright thinks she’s some kind of heroine. She’s not stunning and brave for barricading herself and her family inside forever.

Can you imagine this actually making sense to anyone?🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0gNk8rMpsY — FJB (@FJBandFKH) December 20, 2021

It only makes sense to those whose brains have been broken.

The mass hysteria is now incorporating hyper-virtue signaling. It is though there’s a competition to prove you’re the most safe or the most considerate or the most thoughtful or the most vigilant. None of this is normal. None of it. https://t.co/ieJ0PRhX5T — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 20, 2021

I hope you get the psychological help you need. https://t.co/m0oWI34TU6 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 20, 2021

