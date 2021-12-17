Dr. Anthony Fauci, much like COVID, refuses to just go away.

Seriously, he just won’t shut up and leave us alone. We’re not sure who died and made him Supreme Scientific Leader of Science, but he appears to genuinely believe that we should all be taking him very seriously when he says things like this:

Oh, how magnanimous of him!

Fitting that it’s royal seeing as he fancies himself a king of sorts.

Redefine what it means to be “fully vaccinated”? Why not? Dr. Fauci seems to be a big fan of word games:

In other words, Fauci thinks you’re all morons who don’t understand the meanings of words.

He’s counting on it.

But we know a garbage person when we see one.

