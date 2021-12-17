Dr. Anthony Fauci, much like COVID, refuses to just go away.

Seriously, he just won’t shut up and leave us alone. We’re not sure who died and made him Supreme Scientific Leader of Science, but he appears to genuinely believe that we should all be taking him very seriously when he says things like this:

FAUCI on holiday gatherings: "If the counts keep going up and the test positivity keeps going up, we may need to be more restrictive. But for right now, people who are vaccinated and boosted should feel reasonably comfortable." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) December 17, 2021

Oh, how magnanimous of him!

oh great, he’s doing the royal “we” now. https://t.co/IiRDkgemdR — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2021

Fitting that it’s royal seeing as he fancies himself a king of sorts.

Another example where public health experts are failing us; if you keep redefining it, some people are just going to say hell with it. Why are we so stupid? Fauci says a redefinition of fully vaccinated is 'on the table' https://t.co/F9NAlUjcfk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2021

Redefine what it means to be “fully vaccinated”? Why not? Dr. Fauci seems to be a big fan of word games:

Fauci thinks more people will get vaccinated if they refer to them as “requirements” and not “mandates” pic.twitter.com/C3CMO84G2p — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 17, 2021

In other words, Fauci thinks you’re all morons who don’t understand the meanings of words.

He’s counting on it.

Vaccines aren't mandated, they're just double plus good requirements! 🤣 https://t.co/XY2yz6scYm — Matthew Bockholt (@MatthewBockholt) December 17, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: After 4 years of undergraduate work, 4 years of medical school, 3-7 years of a residency program, and decades of dealing with patients and co-workers, Fauci still doesn't know what a fucking SYNONYM is. https://t.co/BYyT9yumze — Oh Christmas G (@justthatG_uy) December 17, 2021

But we know a garbage person when we see one.

I don’t know how anybody can keep listening to this guy. — Who Dat (@jayhawklove) December 17, 2021

