Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio really puts the “lame” in “lame duck.” He’s just lame. Also ignorant and pompous and power-hungry.

That’s why even though he’s not going to be mayor for much longer, he’s as determined as ever to make New Yorkers’ lives — ideally all Americans’ lives — as abjectly miserable as possible.

And he couldn’t be prouder:

Harder! Stronger! Faster!

Says the guy who doesn’t seem to have noticed all the New Yorkers who have fled to freer cities.

Excellent point.

He’s told us over and over again. We know exactly who he is.

