The Washington Post is hiring!

Apply today for your shot at being their next national political reporter to cover the Right:

🚨The @washingtonpost is hiring a national political reporter to cover the political right.🚨 It’s one of the biggest stories in the country right now — and (pro or con, depending on your perspective), we’d probably team up from time to time! Apply—> https://t.co/H3uQ8itS4j — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) December 16, 2021

WaPo needs a competent, hardworking journalist to stay on top of the MAGA/ReTHUGlican/white supremacy beat because their other reporters are way too busy … already doing that stuff.

How is this different from the reporters at present? https://t.co/mhOVgbWysS — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) December 16, 2021

We’re not really sure.

This could be good or bad. Political coverage of the right is mostly abysmal because it comes from liberal echo chambers and frameworks, and also liberal readers will protest any non-hostile coverage. If they hire well this could help, but too often we just get more of the same. https://t.co/7B4ARmYp4R — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) December 16, 2021

Spoiler: “More of the same” is what they’re going for.

Translation: Hiring, more of the same! Apply now! Don't wait! — KRING (@KRING2021) December 16, 2021

Pretty much every prominent journalist or columnist at the Washington Post is devoted almost exclusively to writing about conservatives and Republicans and writing about how awful conservatives and Republicans are.

This job posting seems pretty redundant, WaPo.

Every reporter at @wapo already does this lol — Thomas Birchfield (@ThomasBirchfie6) December 16, 2021

lol — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) December 16, 2021

You’ve gotta laugh. It’s so ridiculous. It’s cute that they’re treating it like a serious job posting.

''Conservative journalists and writers need not apply.'' https://t.co/tjnYCw1xBp — Brad Slager – Incontinent On Another Continent (@MartiniShark) December 16, 2021

It’d probably be easier to just clone Jennifer Rubin a whole bunch of times.

Zero self-awareness. — Eric Phillips (@ericfromoregon) December 16, 2021

Their ideal applicants will also lack self-awareness. Or awareness in general, really.

It's the year 2021 and newspapers are still not allowing people to work remotely. They're seriously requiring their reporter who focuses on the "political right" to work in the most Democratic city in the country. It's astonishing, really. https://t.co/N0XKcrMybN — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) December 16, 2021

*Chef’s kiss*

Recommended Twitchy Video