Jen Psaki hasn’t only had it with Fox News, but she’s also had it with Americans worried about both the short-term and long-term ramifications of raising the debt limit.

As a matter of fact, she’s so sick and tired of people that she’s pretending you don’t even exist:

We’re honestly shocked that she didn’t conclude her response by spitting on the ground and giving that reporter the finger.

Not just completely out of touch, but intentionally out of touch.

Jen Psaki doesn’t have to go to “the street” to find Americans who don’t think that mounting debt is nothing to fear. She just has to look past the end of her smug, upturned nose.

The entire Biden administration should try that, actually. Because right now, there’s no indication that they give a damn.

