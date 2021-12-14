Jen Psaki hasn’t only had it with Fox News, but she’s also had it with Americans worried about both the short-term and long-term ramifications of raising the debt limit.

As a matter of fact, she’s so sick and tired of people that she’s pretending you don’t even exist:

REPORTER: "What do you say to Americans who see this as yet another example of Congress kicking the can down the road?" PSAKI: "I'm not sure what American person is saying that or is concerned about the debt limit, but maybe there's somebody you've met on the street." pic.twitter.com/E1ILMjRZd7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2021

We’re honestly shocked that she didn’t conclude her response by spitting on the ground and giving that reporter the finger.

Incredible. — Tyson Hinschberger (@agenthinsch) December 14, 2021

"My three-year old has never once complained about eating lunch outside or the debt ceiling." — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) December 14, 2021

Wow… completely out of touch — Tom Macioszek 📸✝️ (@TMacioszek) December 14, 2021

Not just completely out of touch, but intentionally out of touch.

@PressSec

I am an American who sees this as yet another example of Congress kicking the can down the road and I am very concerned about the debt limit. We are everywhere. Maybe you could pay attention to us? — THE #AmericaFirst Book Goddess (@misstozak) December 14, 2021

Jen Psaki doesn’t have to go to “the street” to find Americans who don’t think that mounting debt is nothing to fear. She just has to look past the end of her smug, upturned nose.

The entire Biden administration should try that, actually. Because right now, there’s no indication that they give a damn.

Last week she said only people in NY care about the economy, this week she says nobody cares about the national debt, they were also fairly open in thinking nobody would care about Afghanistan. Eventually people get the hint that it’s really just Biden that doesn’t care. https://t.co/OQU6K0xkEX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 14, 2021

