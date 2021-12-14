No serious person has ever mistaken Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono for intelligent.

And if Mazie Hirono has anything to say about it, no serious person ever will:

RT if you think the filibuster is broken#EliminateTheFilibuster pic.twitter.com/ShIrMNeJXj — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 14, 2021

Dear God.

While the debate over who the dumbest person on cable news rages, with a different person pulling into the lead nightly, there is not similar debate when it comes to the dumbest person in the US Senate… https://t.co/xA8Bp84WPa — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 14, 2021

Because the left makes up like 80% of Twitter you rarely see the healthy pushback dumb content like this deserves. https://t.co/Z9GKyyEhQz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 14, 2021

Well, guys, looks like it’s up to us to push back.

Hey Siri, show me the most cringe thing on Twitter today. Siri: https://t.co/kh8eQAqvEJ — Stand For America (@StandForAmerica) December 14, 2021

This is brutal cringe. — OnlyReadHeadlines (@JeepHokie23) December 14, 2021

This is truly embarrassing — Dave Gray (@docgray81) December 14, 2021

Painful. We’re in pain.

Yeah, these are the people who should regulate online speech. https://t.co/2DWnEtXdMR — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) December 14, 2021

We wouldn’t even let her be our latex salesman.

