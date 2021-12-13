Soon-to-be-former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger doesn’t have a whole lot of support from Republicans who are currently alive, but he’s quite confident that if he were to dig up some famous dead ones, they’d agree with him that liberal policies are the solution to our problems:

I think if Reagan and Lincoln were alive today, they would issue a joint statement telling people that vaccines work, infrastructure is good, and the electoral count act needs reformed. Maybe they are RINOS now, but I’d be proud to Join them. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) December 13, 2021

We’re going to take a moment to note that the GOP isn’t inherently anti-vaccine, and that Kinzinger is vile for suggesting that it is.

And now that we’ve done that, we can focus on the heart of his argument: that if Zombie Ronald Reagan and Zombie Abraham Lincoln could pick a side, they’d pick Adam Kinzinger’s.

They would also do it standing next to the Millennium Falcon while saying "Wakanda Forever" https://t.co/KnWKpaRoH0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2021

This is so embarrassing. https://t.co/hc96MtJpp7 — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 13, 2021

Painfully.

I think if Reagan and Lincoln were alive today, they would want you to leave them alone. https://t.co/REvmEKTkpE — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 13, 2021

Let them Rest in Peace FFS, Adam.

I think if Reagan and Lincoln were alive today, they’d tell you to fix your errant grammar and capitalization. https://t.co/sb4rhGblJU — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 13, 2021

I think if Reagan and Lincoln were alive today, at the very least I'd ask them about those things before presuming I knew their opinion. In other words, I'd show some respect. https://t.co/REvmEKTkpE — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 13, 2021

I have no doubt you think this.

You also suck at thinking. https://t.co/xLvImXU8p1 — Nathan Martin (@NathanMartin) December 13, 2021

Look at me I'm super serious and claiming random fantasies of dead people agreeing with me. https://t.co/G6YEQGGYzn — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 13, 2021

90% of political commentary now just imagining situations in your head https://t.co/ebVGcLBzOb — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) December 13, 2021

You see this a lot in commentary related to legal cases, where the commentary amounts to "Sure I may be wrong, but if we imagine a world where the circumstances were exactly the way I want them to be then I would be right." — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) December 13, 2021

If Mother Theresa were alive today she'd agree with me on this btw — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) December 13, 2021

And she’d totally tell Adam Kinzinger to get over himself.

Any other fantasies you'd like to share? https://t.co/mDk04Ze05b — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 13, 2021

Keep them to yourself, Adam. We’re begging you.

And if Reagan and Lincoln were alive today, they’d agree with us.

Recommended Twitchy Video