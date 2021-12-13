Nikole Hannah-Jones is disturbed.

Intellectually disturbed, of course, because that goes without saying. But also disturbed by her fellow journalists who are too busy reading up on history instead of reading up on fascism and authoritarianism:

I used to only read history. Now I’m mostly reading on fascism and authoritarianism and how how democracies fail. If you’re a journalist in these times and not doing the same, I’m wondering why. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 13, 2021

First off, the idea that Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist is hilarious. Even though journalism is largely a joke these days, Hannah-Jones stands out as a uniquely pathetic excuse for a journalist.

But aside from that, her tweet is just flat-out ridiculous.

NARRATOR: She's going to get this wrong, too. https://t.co/zlwcQ4wcVt — RBe (@RBPundit) December 13, 2021

Her streak of getting things wrong remains intact!

lol you need to read some more history https://t.co/wB8DQloGNw — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 13, 2021

It's all here — the smugness, the self-flattery, the bossy contempt for others. And of course on the substance, the total banality (the dark night of fascism is descending! has been a standard trope of the American Left since the 1960s). She is a parody. https://t.co/sHiANsL4yK — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 13, 2021

She is a parody. Too bad she’s not the fun kind.

Now you "write" history, your version being fiction. https://t.co/PvqrVZom6C — President-Elect David Volk (@dlvolk1) December 13, 2021

>“I used to only read history” >Produces one of the most ahistorical education packages in history in the form of the 1619 project https://t.co/mXxKlgpq7c — J🎁shu🎄 P🎄tchett (@JTPatchett) December 13, 2021

"I used to only read history. Now I'm mostly fabricating it." https://t.co/QoaA31txrv — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) December 13, 2021

Worth noting: Historical revisionism is, in fact, often a feature of fascism.

Oh hey, that's neat. You'll learn pretty quick that you're part of the problem. https://t.co/UNJ9zEUPoR — Form4Addicted (@Form4Addicted) December 13, 2021

For her, these are instruction manuals. https://t.co/GiQLMenrc2 — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) December 13, 2021

Because the “journalists”, along with clowns like you, are the ones supporting fascism and authoritarianism. https://t.co/n7CfCHv0IV — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) December 13, 2021

Funniest part is how the people who vote for the party of COVID lockdowns, forced vaccination, mandatory masking, and economic central planning don't realize they're the authoritiarians. Literally. https://t.co/JaflCvgtZY — RBe (@RBPundit) December 13, 2021

***

1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones ‘goes full white supremacist’ over the Declaration of Independence and doesn’t seem to have noticed

