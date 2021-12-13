Nikole Hannah-Jones is disturbed.

Intellectually disturbed, of course, because that goes without saying. But also disturbed by her fellow journalists who are too busy reading up on history instead of reading up on fascism and authoritarianism:

First off, the idea that Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist is hilarious. Even though journalism is largely a joke these days, Hannah-Jones stands out as a uniquely pathetic excuse for a journalist.

But aside from that, her tweet is just flat-out ridiculous.

Her streak of getting things wrong remains intact!

Trending

She is a parody. Too bad she’s not the fun kind.

Worth noting: Historical revisionism is, in fact, often a feature of fascism.

***

1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones ‘goes full white supremacist’ over the Declaration of Independence and doesn’t seem to have noticed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: authoritarianismfascismhistoryjournalismjournalistsNikole Hannah-Jones

Recommended Twitchy Video