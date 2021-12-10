Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone? Well, good news! The Lincoln Project has got you covered this holiday season:

“Made in the USA” is also what Mike Lindell says about My Pillow. Not very #NeverTrump, is it, Lincoln Project?

But we digress.

It’s great that the Lincoln Project sells clothes to help pay their founders’ taxes and mortgages or whatnot, but they’re really selling themselves short by not highlighting the deal of the season. Fortunately, tweeter @Richard_Harambe is around to pick up the slack:

That should literally be the only deal the Lincoln Project is promoting. Because it’s all but impossible to top.

May we all Rest in Peace.

