Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone? Well, good news! The Lincoln Project has got you covered this holiday season:

Winter's coming! Bundle up with double-lined Lincoln Project logo hoodies and pullovers made in the USA. Shop here: https://t.co/ej4ybBX0Ji pic.twitter.com/LquL5KUbTi — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 10, 2021

“Made in the USA” is also what Mike Lindell says about My Pillow. Not very #NeverTrump, is it, Lincoln Project?

But we digress.

It’s great that the Lincoln Project sells clothes to help pay their founders’ taxes and mortgages or whatnot, but they’re really selling themselves short by not highlighting the deal of the season. Fortunately, tweeter @Richard_Harambe is around to pick up the slack:

use promo code "Weaver" to get boys pants half off https://t.co/0gqHc40q4H — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 10, 2021

That should literally be the only deal the Lincoln Project is promoting. Because it’s all but impossible to top.

My God — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 10, 2021

daaaayum LOL — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) December 10, 2021

You magnificent bastard. — TheAveragePM (@AveragePm) December 10, 2021

May we all Rest in Peace.

