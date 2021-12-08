Titleist may very well be the name in golf balls. But evidently, Titleist won’t let you put just any name on their golf balls.

Caleb Hull recently got an idea for a custom golf ball:

I don't know why I didn't do this earlier pic.twitter.com/Eow4r3KJEF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 27, 2021

It seems that Titleist was not nearly as amused as Hull by the prospect of a “Let’s Go Brandon!” golf ball:

So @Titleist has now banned the phrase "Let's go Brandon!" on their golf balls. https://t.co/5zg5BTVgpe pic.twitter.com/a92IKb7QGp — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 8, 2021

“Let’s Go Brandon!” may not be entertaining to everyone, but what, exactly, makes it not satisfactory in its current form?

Hmmm, I wonder if the person placing this order checked to see if the decision to reject their order was made by “Sarah in Customer Service” or if this is an actual edict made by the powers-that-be at @Titleist? — Karen M. Smith (@kmstexas) December 8, 2021

Hopefully Sarah in Customer Service was just having a bad day and Titleist isn’t actually putting a hold on a “Let’s Go Brandon!” golf ball because it violates some weird rule of decency or something. Because that would be pretty sad.

And we’re not sure there’s a better way to summarize how sad that would be than this tweet from Dana Loesch:

So the company that makes balls has none https://t.co/J68zfE6j11 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 8, 2021

Oooooooof.

Recommended Twitchy Video