Titleist may very well be the name in golf balls. But evidently, Titleist won’t let you put just any name on their golf balls.

Caleb Hull recently got an idea for a custom golf ball:

It seems that Titleist was not nearly as amused as Hull by the prospect of a “Let’s Go Brandon!” golf ball:

“Let’s Go Brandon!” may not be entertaining to everyone, but what, exactly, makes it not satisfactory in its current form?

Hopefully Sarah in Customer Service was just having a bad day and Titleist isn’t actually putting a hold on a “Let’s Go Brandon!” golf ball because it violates some weird rule of decency or something. Because that would be pretty sad.

And we’re not sure there’s a better way to summarize how sad that would be than this tweet from Dana Loesch:

Oooooooof.

