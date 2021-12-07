Despite the fact that Rebekah Jones has been exposed — repeatedly — as a liar and a grifter and a fraud and possibly a sociopath, some people out there who are still convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that Ron DeSantis and his administration fudged Florida’s COVID19 numbers.

UF researchers felt pressure to destroy COVID-19 data, not criticize DeSantis, report says https://t.co/DuaHkCnfjm — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 7, 2021

They haven’t nailed DeSantis yet, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Joy Reid, who just so happens to be exactly the sort of conspiracy theorist who instantly latched onto Rebekah Jones despite all the red flags, thinks there’s a chance that someone, somewhere, someday will find proof that Ron DeSantis lied:

Huh… would love to know Florida’s accurate COVID data… maybe someday an historian will uncover it… https://t.co/ribnj0SUpw — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 7, 2021

Someone help her out.

Huh…would love to know why a supposedly grown person such as yourself was unable to read the data on the CDC's website…maybe someday you'll take an adult literacy class… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 7, 2021

Who needs “an historian”? Joy already knows the right people for the job:

this would involve going back in time to change data. is this even possible??? https://t.co/6S7CYAkCsP — Nino (@baldingschemer) December 7, 2021

Time-traveling hackers are totally a thing, and Joy has a lot of experience with them. We’re sure she still has their contact info, even after all these years.

Or maybe her tinfoil hat’s just on way too tight.

Do you have evidence that the Florida numbers have been falsified? That would be a big story for your show, no? Or are you just blathering? — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) December 7, 2021

Reference: Rebekah Jones. — Pru Baker (@pb098765) December 7, 2021

So … she’s just blathering. Staying on-brand.

Report Joy's tweet for COVID misinformation. https://t.co/Yvu7sD4GNn — RBe (@RBPundit) December 7, 2021

You know what? Just to be safe, better report Joy Reid for misinformation. She’s just one big ball of misinformation.

