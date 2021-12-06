Good news, everyone! If you don’t want to be unfulfilled this Christmas, there are just a few simple steps you’ll need to take, according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy:

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy: If you "get vaccinated and boosted. You use testing judiciously before you gather, you gather in well-ventilated spaces and use masks whenever you can in public indoor spaces, your risk can be quite low and your holidays can be quite fulfilling.” pic.twitter.com/nbBjYbTQfi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 5, 2021

A lot of people have been vaccinated, and for a while, we were told that that was all we needed to do to have a fun time with our families. We waited for the vaccine, and we got it.

But then they said we’d need a booster. Maybe multiple boosters for the rest of our lives. And that we’d need to keep wearing masks indoors if there were other people around. Until literally everyone is vaccinated, and probably even after that.

That’s when we started to think that maybe, just maybe, these Authorities of Science™ don’t really care about science.

That makes everything seem like none of it works. — ThisCharacterIsHOLLYJOLLYDLC (@Johan3088) December 5, 2021

Do the people making all the rules ever stop and listen to themselves? We sincerely hope so, because we don’t feel like listening to them anymore.

How about I do none of that and still have a great Christmas! 👍🏻 — David McCarthy (@TrainerDave_TX) December 5, 2021

