Someday, when Nancy Pelosi has finally retired from public office, we’ll look back on her time as Speaker of the House and realize just how fortunate we were to have had her around.

But don’t take our word for it; take Joe Biden’s:

President Biden on Speaker Pelosi: "I'm mildly prejudiced, I think she's the finest speaker in the history of the country." pic.twitter.com/iVIsJ1Ryk6 — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2021

From as fine a speaker as Joe Biden, that’s really a compliment.

She makes Donald Trump sound like William Shakespeare, but okay. https://t.co/gkYQBs3Hhu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 6, 2021

"She's the finest speaker in all my memory." https://t.co/8dZA5mnvif — Mike ~Gooble Gobble, One Of Us~ Easterwood (@realMEasterwood) December 6, 2021

Oof.

Biden also stated Gov. Cuomo was the "gold standard" on covid leadership. — 37jabrony (@37jabrony) December 6, 2021

Hey, that’s right! You know, now that we think about it, maybe Joe’s not the best judge of people’s value to the American public.

Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Mikeybjr (@Mikeybjr1) December 6, 2021

