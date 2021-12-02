Vice President Kamala Harris posted an inspirational message today to commemorate Hanukkah, one of her family’s favorite holidays:

Hanukkah is one of our family’s favorite holidays, and every year, our family—like so many around the world—gathers to reflect on the lessons of the Hanukkah story. The power of the people, the belief that, even in despair, there is hope, that even in darkness, there is light. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 2, 2021

How nice.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, so it makes sense that her holiday celebrations would include Hanukkah in the mix.

Hanukkah is about spreading light—from your friends and family, to your neighbors, and others in your community. May this festival of lights bring blessings upon you and your loved ones over these next eight nights. From our family to yours, have a happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/65qczd3neb — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 28, 2021

Celebrating Hanukkah as the first Jewish spouse of an American president or vice president has been humbling. Our history and values as Jews are an essential part of who we are as Americans. pic.twitter.com/hZ8LNXfOqc — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) December 2, 2021

What makes a little less sense, though, is that Kamala is so forcefully embracing Hanukkah as a cherished family holiday for her.

I just checked and every year except for 2020 and 2021, Harris wished a happy Hanukkah to "those celebrating" it. Then last year it became "we celebrate." https://t.co/xrHvQg8bfc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 2, 2021

Here’s 2019:

Happy Hanukkah! Sending my warmest wishes to those celebrating in the United States and around the world. May these eight nights be a time of reflection and hope as you gather with friends, family, or the family you create. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 22, 2019

Doesn’t seem like it was all that personal to her before the 2020 election.

This doesn't sound like someone who celebrates it themselves. https://t.co/BdwgRKNBCe — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 2, 2021

It does not.

Please tell us exactly how your family has celebrated every year. With pictures. https://t.co/XmoNhxJqYV — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) December 2, 2021

These’ll have to do for now:

To all celebrating the first night of the Festival of Lights, I wish you a Happy Hanukkah! — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 17, 2014

#Hanukkah blessings to all. Wishing everyone a bright start to the Festival of Lights. Happy Hanukkah! — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 7, 2015

Happy Hanukkah! May you find peace, love, and happiness this Hanukkah season. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2017

To all those celebrating, happy Hanukkah! May your days be filled with family, friends, love, and laughter. pic.twitter.com/pJ9Ka1WP9p — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2018

But after Election Day 2020, Hanukkah became a little more special to her:

From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah! May this season of celebration bring you light and joy out of darkness. https://t.co/eN7J1QSIJY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 10, 2020

In fairness, her first-night-of-Hanukkah message this year didn’t seem too personal, either:

Happy Hanukkah! Sending my warmest wishes to those celebrating in the United States and around the world. May you find peace, love, and happiness this season as you gather with friends and family. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2021

It was probably just habit. All those years of “to all those who celebrate” are gonna be tough to unlearn. Good thing she caught herself and did better today!

With any luck, enough people will forget that she’s chronically and completely inauthentic.

Some of her best friends are Kwanzaan.

Is there any ethnicity or religion this woman won’t claim? cc: @JoeSilverman7 https://t.co/KimBQ4jEUx — Woody P (@woodypanama) December 2, 2021

Maybe she has a third cousin who’s a Zoroastrian. You don’t know!

Oh my gosh. I can't. https://t.co/glV2ayFZnV — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) December 2, 2021

Neither can Kamala Harris.

Recommended Twitchy Video