When you’ve been lying for as many decades as Joe Biden has, you don’t even have to try anymore. It’s just second nature.

So you can imagine how easy it is for Joe Biden to say things like this:

Republicans would rather the bills at your kitchen table be higher so the taxes in big mansions can be lower. Let me tell you something: Nothing will be more expensive for American families than a NO vote on the Build Back Better plan. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 2, 2021

Care to show your work, Joe? Because we’d like to see your work.

How politically toxic is the SALT deduction provision in BBB? Biden is appropriating verbatim the GOP talking point around it and just reversing the partisan roles with the hope you haven't been following the debate closely enough to notice. https://t.co/GgMFStYLA7 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 2, 2021

Seriously, am I misreading this? Literally the GOP talking point on this issue https://t.co/iJ8E9PwsV3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 2, 2021

More from The Hill:

Democrats from high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey want the spending package to undo the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. But some progressives and some moderate Democrats are concerned that rolling back the cap would benefit wealthy Americans. Republicans, who created the cap in their 2017 tax law, are highlighting the potential impact of a roll-back for high-income households in an effort to prevent the SALT deduction cap from being changed in the social spending bill. Republicans also hope to use the SALT deduction issue against Democrats in the midterm elections. … Republicans established the $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction in an effort to raise revenue to help offset the cost of tax cuts elsewhere in their 2017 law — which reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and also lowered individual income tax rates. They have continued to defend the cap, saying it helps to prevent the federal tax code from subsidizing states with higher taxes. But politicians in high-tax, Democratic-leaning states say the cap hurts residents of their jurisdictions who may have high incomes but face high costs of living. They also argue that the cap hurts their states’ abilities to provide robust public services.

Gee. It sure sounds like Joe Biden’s spin on SALT is exactly backwards. Now why would he do something like that?

That's weird, because my favorite part of the Build Back Better plan is the tax cuts for rich people. https://t.co/HQd8fSXuP9 — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) December 2, 2021

He sez while keeping the SALT tax deduction in his BBB. Good God the gaslighting https://t.co/3VdR3SdtsT — Not A Liberal-Don't @ Me (@JenD1974) December 2, 2021

Seriously. And based on what Joe Biden’s agenda so far has cost American families, we feel quite confident in predicting that the Build Back Better plan will make all that look like a cakewalk.

you literally trashed a record economy and upped the cost of living for poor families lol and its not even 1 year in https://t.co/iUYPa2KrpC — Ryan 🇭🇰 🇮🇱 🇬🇧 ⛩ (@BushidoRs) December 2, 2021

“Nothing is more expensive than NOT passing a bill that costs trillions of dollars”. Ok https://t.co/pCEfhLdAdE — SCOTUS Justice ACB (@ozymandias31803) December 2, 2021

what is he talking about? the SALT deduction cap was passed by the GOP and Joe Biden's party is eliminating it https://t.co/NaD2HKaXS4 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 2, 2021

Twitter should be all over this one.

Parting evergreen tweet:

