Clearly Jill Biden is not a real doctor. If she were, she’d never allow her husband anywhere near a microphone, at least not a microphone that hasn’t been switched off first.

Because when you put Joe Biden in front of a working microphone, this is what happens:

Joe Biden "jokes" that Dr. Facui is actually the President of the United States: pic.twitter.com/2B6vQF9zOY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2021

Hmmm.

President Biden jokes: “I’ve seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife … Who’s president? Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/qzgm71lcgQ — The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2021

Sincerely mean what, Joe? You sincerely mean to ask who the president is?

Did…did he just say this? https://t.co/Ltz0uPqlAu — Kaelan Dorr 🇺🇸 (@KDORR_USA) December 2, 2021

All kidding aside he's genuinely curious — Necro (@StubblyCarrot10) December 2, 2021

He was just joking. He was just joking. He was just joking.

Maybe if we say it enough times, we’ll start to believe that he’s not losing it.

I don’t find this funny at all. Do you? https://t.co/5ttZRUzMaL — cj (@Fbad77) December 2, 2021

To be fair, there is a nonzero chance that Joe Biden was, in fact, joking, and that this was a joke to make St. Anthony Fauci look even more saintly.

Which would also be pretty disturbing in its own right.

Biden closes: “Thank you for your patience in listening to me” pic.twitter.com/P4pfCbZ02m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2021

Uh … you’re welcome? Honestly it’s not so much patience as morbid curiosity that keeps us listening to you, Joe.

