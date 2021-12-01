As we told you earlier, the Biden administration is reportedly seriously considering the idea of mandating quarantine for all travelers to the U.S., including American citizens.

This is what the Biden administration wants to demand from fully vaccinated and boosted travelers. Are you kidding me? https://t.co/9mbsBGa7De pic.twitter.com/RkeLdirAWf — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) December 1, 2021

Are you kidding Charlie Sykes?

Fully vaccinated. Negative test… but still quarantined and subject to fines? I’m pro vax, pro mandates. Pro social distancing. But this is nuts. https://t.co/6gJNXIUsyw — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 1, 2021

Nuts, you say?

"I was pro-everything until it affected me, personally" https://t.co/2ilSvl5Lb7 — Gremlin (@Gremlin_Squad) December 1, 2021

Where exactly did you think having those stances was going to lead? So were mandates fine when it was just ppl getting fired from their jobs, but locking them up is a step too far? What did you think was the next logical step from taking a person's livelihood away was? https://t.co/mCd6T3aNSs — Cole Pram (@colepram) December 1, 2021

You mean you were pro jackboot on the throats of others, just not on yours. You reap what you sow. https://t.co/RwFdzmIqnO — Rare, Exquisite, Apu (Alabaster) (@whois_John_Galt) December 1, 2021

You know, we’re reminded of the famous Latin proverb “caveat emptor.” It seems to be very apropos here.

If you’re pro mandates, you signed up for all that comes with it.

It sucks, that you’re surprised by that 😬 https://t.co/cEP44wq4hw — seriousjester (@seriousjester1) December 1, 2021

Your prior support has allowed them to continue. https://t.co/OPgJg9W88J — David (@_ALibertyWizard) December 1, 2021

You voted for this level of crazy. Enjoy! https://t.co/anIUi6bYZm — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) December 1, 2021

Lol this is what you've bought, pal. https://t.co/TSpuFvXVIq — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) December 1, 2021

You wanted government control. You got it.

Feel stupid yet? https://t.co/x0b2QI4RVW — jamieq,neanderthal (@nativetxanj) December 1, 2021

Yeah, you got played bro. https://t.co/at0irfp2lP — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 1, 2021

Like a fiddle. Like a tiny violin.

