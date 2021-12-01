As we told you earlier, the Biden administration is reportedly seriously considering the idea of mandating quarantine for all travelers to the U.S., including American citizens.

Are you kidding Charlie Sykes?

Nuts, you say?

Trending

You know, we’re reminded of the famous Latin proverb “caveat emptor.” It seems to be very apropos here.

Like a fiddle. Like a tiny violin.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charlie SykesJoe BidenmandatemandatesquarantineThe Bulwarktravel

Recommended Twitchy Video