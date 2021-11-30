Yesterday, Jen Psaki found herself in the uncomfortable position of having to explain why Joe Biden’s travel ban is not xenophobic but Donald Trump’s was:

Jen Psaki tries to explain how Trump's travel bans were xenophobic, yet Biden's are not. pic.twitter.com/WDtYIToHw3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2021

Not convinced by Psaki’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad answer? Join the club.

Fortunately for Psaki and the Biden administration, they’ve got the media on their side. Check out CNN, for example. They’ve effectively found a way to make the same point as Psaki, only they’re able to couch it in Real News, Mr. President:

‘Xenophobia’ to CNN depends on the ruling regime. pic.twitter.com/QbjNPRffG6 — Gabe Kaminsky (@Gabe__Kaminsky) November 28, 2021

To be fair one is a news article and one is an opinion piece. But news literacy I see isn't your strongsuit. https://t.co/rM0e5vvJHm — J Armada Music♊ 🇺🇸 (@sxckMyDicx) November 29, 2021

One of those articles is labeled “opinion” — Edward Snowmen (@FedSoccermom) November 29, 2021

One is an opinion piece, the other isn’t. — Jimmy Woodford (@TheRevJameson) November 29, 2021

Yes, thank you. We noticed that as well.

So why doesn’t Biden’s travel ban merit an outraged opinion piece? Surely CNN could find someone out there righteously indignant enough to write an opinion piece about such a brazen act of xenophobia and cruelty.

Unless, of course, CNN didn’t bother looking for one this time around.

The fact that they are so obvious with this means they think we are stupid or not paying attention. — Zman (@daytrader133) November 28, 2021

The people that get their news from cnn are both — Bar Celona Tapas (@BarCelona28150) November 30, 2021

