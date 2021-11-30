As even some stalwart media liberals call Chris Cuomo’s integrity into question over the revelations that he very actively ran interference for Andrew Cuomo as the latter was being investigated for alleged serial sexual harassment, at least Chris can take comfort in knowing that actress and “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg is actively running interference for him:

Watch (if you’re not in the mood for the whole thing, you can start at about the 5:30 mark):

Welp.

We hadn’t considered that, but who are we to know for sure?

“Ethically questionable” leaves Chris Cuomo with a lot more wiggle room, which is useful seeing as he’s a worm.

As is Whoopi Goldberg.

And Joy Behar, for that matter. Since when is she reluctant “to be judge and jury” of anyone?

We’re starting to think that “The View” might not be helmed by serious people.

