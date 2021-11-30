As even some stalwart media liberals call Chris Cuomo’s integrity into question over the revelations that he very actively ran interference for Andrew Cuomo as the latter was being investigated for alleged serial sexual harassment, at least Chris can take comfort in knowing that actress and “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg is actively running interference for him:

Whoopi Goldberg summed up #TheView's conversation on Chris Cuomo by determining that his actions were "not illegal [but] it’s ethically questionable." https://t.co/9PVKF72Rim — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 30, 2021

Watch (if you’re not in the mood for the whole thing, you can start at about the 5:30 mark):

CNN CONDUCTING REVIEW OF CHRIS CUOMO ROLE: New York's attorney general released documents from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation, of which he denies the allegations, and they show the role his brother Chris Cuomo played in his defense — the panel reacts. pic.twitter.com/EYLZmzj03Q — The View (@TheView) November 30, 2021

Welp.

Maybe he "got a lead on the wedding girl" to send her a nice fruit basket https://t.co/Yx0ySrnkEz — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) November 30, 2021

We hadn’t considered that, but who are we to know for sure?

yes I suppose it is frowned upon https://t.co/k7RzOc226z — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 30, 2021

“Ethically questionable” leaves Chris Cuomo with a lot more wiggle room, which is useful seeing as he’s a worm.

As is Whoopi Goldberg.

And Joy Behar, for that matter. Since when is she reluctant “to be judge and jury” of anyone?

That’s hilarious. Joy isn’t going to be judge and jury?!!! She plays judge and jury for EVERY conservative. — Mary Keppler (@MaryKeppler4) November 30, 2021

Did Joy just say " she's not the judge or jury " , the woman been doing that for years @TheView 🤣🤣😍 — John Benavidez (@jb2001rams) November 30, 2021

We’re starting to think that “The View” might not be helmed by serious people.

