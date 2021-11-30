Yesterday, President Joe Biden recommended indoor masking for all those who aren’t eating or speaking into a microphone. Gotta keep everyone safe, right?

Well, not everyone needs to be kept safe. Apparently Joe Biden is totally, 100% fully immune to any and all variants of COVID19, because he doesn’t seem to have to follow his own guidance:

Lots of selective mask-wearing from Joe Biden here. pic.twitter.com/bKrhsjyMmi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2021

No mask to talk to people, mask on to protect the pens. #Science https://t.co/wJo0NpGQob — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 30, 2021

Must be some pen!

Biden breaks White House mask mandate by slipping mask down to talk to someone across the room *White House staffers immediately cut off his audio and start blasting music* pic.twitter.com/7ga5cPtpET — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) November 30, 2021

Welp.

If by “awkward,” you mean “perfect.” Utterly perfect. Just *chef’s kiss*!

Is Joe Biden capable of not being a hypocrite? Is any Democrat capable of not being a hypocrite?

The part that drives me insane,as someone well versed in infection control, is touching that mask breaks all infection control protocol for what little effectiveness masks have to begin with. All theater — ExNYer18 (@ExNYer18) November 30, 2021

Are you not entertained?

