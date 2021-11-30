Yesterday, President Joe Biden recommended indoor masking for all those who aren’t eating or speaking into a microphone. Gotta keep everyone safe, right?

Well, not everyone needs to be kept safe. Apparently Joe Biden is totally, 100% fully immune to any and all variants of COVID19, because he doesn’t seem to have to follow his own guidance:

Must be some pen!

Trending

Welp.

If by “awkward,” you mean “perfect.” Utterly perfect. Just *chef’s kiss*!

Is Joe Biden capable of not being a hypocrite? Is any Democrat capable of not being a hypocrite?

Are you not entertained?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hypocrisyindoor maskingJoe BidenMaskmask mandatemaskingpens

Recommended Twitchy Video