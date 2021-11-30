In order to sell stuff like Joe Biden’s travel ban, the media need to do their best to let everyone know how terrifying the omicron variant is and how terrified we should be.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace understands that fear is what will allow the Biden administration to get the job done. So yesterday, she straight-up asked a doctor to tell us exactly what we need to know about the omicron variant the the Republicans are so carelessly and callously downplaying:

MSNBC Chyron: REPUBLICANS DOWNPLAY NEW COVID VARIANT Minutes later, the guest on the segment says "there is no reason to panic." pic.twitter.com/kZ5xG0atsI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2021

Oh.

“Doom scrolling” — there you have it. KEEP IT URGENT! KEEP IT NEWSY! #fearporn — DJ Lane (@DJordanLane) November 30, 2021

Bless Nicolle Wallace’s heart. She really did try!

Poor Nicolle.

🤣🤣🤣, just a bit overplayed and then…. a huge smack down. https://t.co/bhiff4HHTY — B Mac (@MamaBird49) November 30, 2021

It wasn’t supposed to be hilarious, but it was. It totally was.

The media is a damn joke. https://t.co/HBSUQt99SQ — Triston Overton (The Chart Sniper) (@tpoverton) November 29, 2021

