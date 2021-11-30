In order to sell stuff like Joe Biden’s travel ban, the media need to do their best to let everyone know how terrifying the omicron variant is and how terrified we should be.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace understands that fear is what will allow the Biden administration to get the job done. So yesterday, she straight-up asked a doctor to tell us exactly what we need to know about the omicron variant the the Republicans are so carelessly and callously downplaying:

Oh.

Bless Nicolle Wallace’s heart. She really did try!

Poor Nicolle.

It wasn’t supposed to be hilarious, but it was. It totally was.

