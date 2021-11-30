As a dedicated and valued member of the CNN Real News team, Chris Cillizza is committed to … watching Fox News:

OK, so first of all:

Aside from that, though, we’re actually a little shocked that Chris Cillizza decided to hit “send tweet” on this take. Talk about bad judgment.

Trending

Well, we know what he was trying to cover up. No thanks to CNN, of course. They don’t really want to talk about that.

So maybe you should slow your roll, Chris Cillizza. Make sure your own house is spin-and-span before coming after Fox News.

Doubtful. But we’d bet good money that more than one CNN or Chris Cillizza tweet has prevented viewers from watching CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris Cillizzachris cuomoCNNCOVIDCOVID19fox newsOmicron variant

Recommended Twitchy Video