As a dedicated and valued member of the CNN Real News team, Chris Cillizza is committed to … watching Fox News:

The disconnect between Fox News and all other cable is striking. Fox currently doing a long segment on Smollett trial. Other networks doing Covid coverage. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 30, 2021

OK, so first of all:

CNN ran a package nearly every hour yesterday on Smollett… pic.twitter.com/xfe6zhGeiq — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 30, 2021

Aside from that, though, we’re actually a little shocked that Chris Cillizza decided to hit “send tweet” on this take. Talk about bad judgment.

Chris Cuomo is using network resources to do oppo research to help his brother. You forgot to include that, but I am a helper. https://t.co/FBhHTyI4tN — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 30, 2021

What's Chris Cuomo covering? — AmericanPollster (@USAPollster) November 30, 2021

Well, we know what he was trying to cover up. No thanks to CNN, of course. They don’t really want to talk about that.

Not only is @ChrisCuomo on for his regular time slot on @CNN but he’s bantering about Tony Bennett with @andersoncooper Cuomo was implicated ( again ) in newly released transcripts helping his brother @andrewcuomo discredit women who accused the former Governor of harassment. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) November 30, 2021

You mean the disconnect that your network is protecting a man on your network who tried to take down sexual abuse victims and move on like it is nothing? — Bee Bee (@wes48103) November 30, 2021

So maybe you should slow your roll, Chris Cillizza. Make sure your own house is spin-and-span before coming after Fox News.

The ratings difference also is striking. The CNN obsession with Fox News is weird. https://t.co/FBhHTyI4tN — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 30, 2021

Has a single CNN Tweet prevented a single viewer from watching Fox News? — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 30, 2021

Doubtful. But we’d bet good money that more than one CNN or Chris Cillizza tweet has prevented viewers from watching CNN.

