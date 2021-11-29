We’ve lost count of the number of times Joe Biden and his minions have assured us that as long as we’re not making more than $400,000 a year, we won’t see our taxes increase by even one cent. But it’s been a whole lot of times.

And every time they do it, we’re just as convinced as we were the first time they said it. Which is to say we’ve always known that it was a steaming pile of BS.

Unfortunately, there are some people out there who for whatever reason have faith in the Biden administration to ensure their financial security and prosperity. And conservative writer and commentator John Hayward has some very tough news to break to them:

