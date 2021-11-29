We’ve lost count of the number of times Joe Biden and his minions have assured us that as long as we’re not making more than $400,000 a year, we won’t see our taxes increase by even one cent. But it’s been a whole lot of times.

And every time they do it, we’re just as convinced as we were the first time they said it. Which is to say we’ve always known that it was a steaming pile of BS.

Unfortunately, there are some people out there who for whatever reason have faith in the Biden administration to ensure their financial security and prosperity. And conservative writer and commentator John Hayward has some very tough news to break to them:

ALL government spending is a tax increase, the taxes always hit the middle class hardest. The only question is when and how the new taxes will be extracted from your wallet. Right now, you're paying through inflation, and you ain't seen nothing yet. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

It's remarkably easy to trick people into forgetting that nothing is "free." It's a lesson we all learn as children, but politicians manipulate adults into forgetting it. Intelligent people become gullible fools when the offer of Free Stuff comes from political hucksters. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

The big swindle of the past few decades was tricking people into thinking Big Gov could provide oceans of Free Stuff forever by simply racking up the national debt. Nothing has to be "paid for!" We'll just print more money, maybe punch out some trillion-dollar platinum coins. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

Of course, the Big Spenders were always going to turn on their gullible marks eventually and announce the gigantic deficits they accumulated must now be repaid with tax increases. "So sorry, really hate to do it but it would be irresponsible not to raise your taxes." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

But long before those titanic bills were handed to you and your children by politicians who fattened themselves to Baron Harkonnen levels on deficit spending, inflation was bound to kick in. It's a way of taxing the middle class to death with no fingerprints on the murder weapon. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

Madcap government spending and insane deficits don't make anything "free," not even in the short term. They simply create the most inefficient, wasteful, corruption-prone system imaginable for shoving assets and resources around. Lies and illusions become our real currency. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

Deficit-fueled Free Stuff giveaways are bleeding all the VALUE out of our economy, as illustrated by the declining value of our currency. So much value is simply stolen by the political class, as you can see from trillion-dollar "infrastructure" schemes that don't build anything. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

One way or the other, we in the Middle Class pay for EVERYTHING, eventually. Socialist "giveaways" and "entitlement" for us just mean giving us pennies in value today and stealing dollars from us tomorrow, by hook or by crook – direct taxes, indirect taxes, inflation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

For all the ignorant sneering lefties did about "trickle-down economics" over the past 40 years, it's really THEIR socialist system that's based on trickle-down mechanics: trickle-down theft and taxation. The trickle is becoming an avalanche under Biden's policies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

The best way to allocate scarce resources and labor is for profit-seeking, risk-taking private actors compete for them. The absolute worst way is for politicians to "give them away" and figure out how to pay for them later, possibly decades later. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

These deficit blowouts and Free Stuff schemes are all about trickery and deception, lying to people about what things are really worth, creating elaborate payment schemes that keep us all in the dark about who pays for what and how much anything REALLY costs. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

Of COURSE politicians like it that way. Socialist schemes give them endless opportunity to leech money from the rest of us, pay off their friends, and get filthy rich without contributing anything of value themselves. Parasites thrive in the murkiest of economic waters. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

One way or the other, you will pay to make the politicians rich and powerful, my middle-class friends. Taxes and regulatory burdens on business are passed down to you. Today's Free Stuff deficits become tomorrow's tax hikes. Printing money sucks your blood through inflation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

And you'll never be asked to "consent" to any of it. You'll never be honestly told what the real costs are. The parasites will look you right in the eye and chirp: "It costs zero! It's all FREE!" You won't be allowed to say no when it starts coming out of your wallet. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 29, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video