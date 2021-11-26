Where would we be without CNN star fact checker Daniel Dale? A lot less informed about Donald Trump lying to us about gas prices, that’s for damn sure.

Wow. Busted!

And Donald Trump thought he could get away with it. Not with Detective Daniel on the case!

Trending

Science™.

Joe Biden is a world-class gaslighter. Jen Psaki, too. Between the two of them, Dale should have more than enough fact checking fodder to keep him busy. And that’s not even factoring in the rest of the Biden administration and all the Democrats.

But instead, he’s focused like a laser on … Donald Trump. Know something, Daniel? Here’s a fact for you: right now, we’d gladly take the $2.39 a gallon that Donald Trump didn’t take responsibility for over the outrageous, skyrocketing prices we’re stuck with on Joe Biden’s watch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDaniel DaleDonald Trumpgas prices

Recommended Twitchy Video