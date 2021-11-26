The day before Thanksgiving, Bill Kristol revealed to all what he’d be giving thanks for this year.

People say that, when we all sit down to dinner tomorrow, we should put politics aside. I totally agree. So tomorrow I plan to give thanks for one unambiguously good thing that transcends mere politics: For the first Thanksgiving in five years, Donald Trump is not our president. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 24, 2021

Not very original, but whatever. He can’t help but just feel so gosh-darn liberated post-Trump. Free to embrace his liberalism and love for Joe Biden, as any good, grateful American should:

Thanksgiving is about gratitude. In 2021 it’s Biden supporters and liberals who seem grateful for America, for American institutions and ideals, for the American way of life. It’s Trumpists and today’s conservative movement who seem to be bitterly lacking in gratitude to America. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2021

Interesting observation, Bill! Drew Holden clearly agrees with your assessment, as there’s some very compelling evidence to support it:

Thankful for Bill Kristol this year. pic.twitter.com/UtFAmOAJSu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 25, 2021

Nice.

I mean, compared to last year when they spent half the year lighting everything on fire… Credit where credit is due. — Ryan Taylor (@theotherrt) November 25, 2021

I am ashamed to admit I once took @BillKristol seriously. What a disgrace. https://t.co/EuqBw5ixH7 — Keyzer Soze (@Come_On_Ground) November 25, 2021

He’s reaching Jen Rubin territory of delusional. — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) November 25, 2021

Truth be told, we should all be thankful for Bill Kristol, for Bill Kristol is the gift that keeps on giving.

He’s a gem. — David Amos (@Damos56) November 25, 2021

Legit may have peed a little https://t.co/IKb4Awz8Hs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 25, 2021

Lmao I’m dead — Indyman21 (@indyman211) November 26, 2021

