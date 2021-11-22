For his first post-trial interview, Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The interview airs tonight, but Carlson has posted a few clips:

Kyle Rittenhouse: "This case has nothing to do with race." Watch our exclusive interview, tomorrow at 8pm ET on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vXLEVtfycc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 22, 2021

"It wasn't Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin. It was the right to self-defense on trial." Tonight at 8pm ET on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DbOTj53D3E — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 22, 2021

Yeah, that Kyle Rittenhouse sure comes off like a rabid white supremacist with murder fantasies.

It’s almost as if the media and Left may have, well, jumped the gun on Rittenhouse. Not just when it came to the actual shooting incidents, but when it came to his intentions.

How very, very like the media and Left.

Kyle seems like the kind of moderate voter who fears being called “racist” above all else, and would be on the left’s side on most things if they toned down the openly pro-riot stuff. pic.twitter.com/CQpyguBEUw — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 22, 2021

Maybe if they hadn’t been screeching so loudly in their calls for Kyle Rittenhouse’s head, they might have been able to listen to what Rittenhouse was trying to tell them.

Kyle Rittenhouse — now free of all criminal liability — did his first interview and said he believes systemic racism is a problem in the US and supports "BLM." If you think this will cause anyone to reevaluate their decree that he's a "white supremacist," you'd be incorrect. https://t.co/t20yykKeVU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2021

As far as we know, President Joe Biden still hasn’t apologized for branding Rittenhouse a white supremacist. And if the president won’t apologize, why the hell would anyone else?

Rittenhouse has no reason to say any of this if he doesn't believe it. In fact, saying those things could undermine his self-interest, given that many on the right probably didn't want to hear them. There was never any evidence he was a "white supremacist" but that never matters. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2021

Greenwald makes an interesting point. Rittenhouse arguably has has little to gain by expressing sympathy for the BLM movement, from either side of the political aisle.

When he said he supports BLM, I was like… pic.twitter.com/IZORXmHtkP — David (@davidpere27) November 22, 2021

Kyle lost me a little when he said he supported the BLM movement. — Eaglesgirl25 (@happyhelenb) November 22, 2021

"I support the BLM" is the new "I have a black friend". — M.Mubarak (@somalianalyst) November 22, 2021

“I support the BLM movement”— hence, why I carried a military style semi-automatic rifle, procured illegally, to a BLM protest. — anneinatx (@ShefferAnne) November 22, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense from the get-go has been that he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz in self-defense. The evidence supported that. His story hasn’t changed.

There are very few accusations you can make about someone more serious than publicly branding them as "white supremacist" or "white nationalist." But in liberal discourse, especially media discourse, there is literally no evidentiary requirement that must be met in order to do it — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2021

Hell, Tariq Nasheed does it all the time.

It is truly incredible how many cable news hosts and guests just casually pepper in the “white supremacist” with zero evidence. Not just unfair to him, but convinces many of a racial angle here that does not exist. https://t.co/reAA9oEdrV — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 22, 2021

That’s their intent: branding anyone who diverges from their preferred narrative as the enemy. It’s their way of controlling the narrative.

Yes, screaming "white supremacist" at someone is a powerful tool to force them to either submit to your beliefs or at least be silent. But the more it's overused, the more it loses its power, as people come to realize how cynically it's wielded:https://t.co/mA0jG4FfQi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2021

