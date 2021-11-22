For his first post-trial interview, Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The interview airs tonight, but Carlson has posted a few clips:

Yeah, that Kyle Rittenhouse sure comes off like a rabid white supremacist with murder fantasies.

It’s almost as if the media and Left may have, well, jumped the gun on Rittenhouse. Not just when it came to the actual shooting incidents, but when it came to his intentions.

Trending

How very, very like the media and Left.

Maybe if they hadn’t been screeching so loudly in their calls for Kyle Rittenhouse’s head, they might have been able to listen to what Rittenhouse was trying to tell them.

As far as we know, President Joe Biden still hasn’t apologized for branding Rittenhouse a white supremacist. And if the president won’t apologize, why the hell would anyone else?

Greenwald makes an interesting point. Rittenhouse arguably has has little to gain by expressing sympathy for the BLM movement, from either side of the political aisle.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense from the get-go has been that he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz in self-defense. The evidence supported that. His story hasn’t changed.

Hell, Tariq Nasheed does it all the time.

That’s their intent: branding anyone who diverges from their preferred narrative as the enemy. It’s their way of controlling the narrative.

***

Related:

‘Scared of lawsuits’? Brian Stelter listens intently as David French explains how ‘parts of the media dropped the ball’ on Rittenhouse coverage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMfox newsinterviewKenoshaKyle Rittenhouseprosecutorial misconductprotestracismracistSecond Amendmentself-defenseTucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video