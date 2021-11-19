Twitter’s ablaze with hot takes following the not-guilty Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, and we can expect it to continue to smolder in the days and weeks to come. That means we’re going to see a crap-ton of lefty rage. And it’s all but impossible to keep track of all of it.

But when we see something particular terrible, we feel it’s our responsibility to bring it to your attention. So that’s what we’re doing with this tweet from Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” architect Nikole Hannah-Jones:

In this country, you can even kill white people and get away with it if those white people are fighting for Black lives. This is the legacy of 1619. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021

Uh-huh.

Is everything a product tie-in? https://t.co/Nh8SKuFuLg — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 19, 2021

“The legacy of 1619”. That is actually hilarious and she has no idea why. — BC (@BrCo1981) November 19, 2021

Yeah, see, the “legacy of 1619” is historical revisionism and willful dishonesty. And no matter how hard the prosecution — and the Left at large — tried, there was no erasing the truth about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted because the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof that he was guilty. Justice was done today. As even President Joe Biden acknowledged, the system worked.

Now, if Nikole Hannah-Jones can’t handle that, there are plenty of other countries that prefer the guilty-until-proven-innocent legal system. Seems like she’d be a lot more comfortable than she is here. We’ll even help her pack.

This is what happens when you’re so committed to the narrative that you’re willing to go down in flames right along with it.

Ah yes, the dude repeatedly dropping the N word was out there fighting for blacks lives. https://t.co/otSXc8NWlR — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 19, 2021

The first person shot, a child rapist, was repeatedly caught on video saying the n-word. Is he really a good symbol of someone who fought for black lives? https://t.co/U8sHDiiA3n — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 19, 2021

One fights for us calling Kyle a nigga? 👀 https://t.co/EAFygITqah — Mrs Pinky🇺🇸 Conscious Negro Conservative (@MRSpinkston85) November 19, 2021

Yeah, last time we checked, screaming “SHOOT ME, N*GGA” wasn’t the best way to show solidarity with black lives.

A violent pedophile who repeatedly used the n word was “fighting for black lives”. 🤪 The most unhinged take from a race-baiting fantasist. https://t.co/K442VKDd1v — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 19, 2021

Equating “fighting for Black lives” with looting, rioting, arson, and violence generally may not be the best way to go. But I’m no Pulitzer Prize-winning MacArthur Foundation-anointed genius. https://t.co/0Jl79vMJMg — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 19, 2021

A parting piece of advice for Nikole Hannah-Jones, if we may:

