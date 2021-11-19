CNN reporter Marshall Cohen recently wrote a piece on “the reckoning” coming now that the Steele dossier has been shown quite conclusively to be BS.

And that’s great. There should absolutely be a reckoning.

But for what it’s worth, Glenn Greenwald doesn’t think we should hold our breath for one:

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffCNNConspiracy Theorycorporate mediaDonald TrumpEric SwalwellGlenn GreenwaldMarshall CohenmediaMSNBCNancy Pelosinew york timesreckoningRussiarussia collusionSteele dossierVladimir PutinWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video